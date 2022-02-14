FKF presidential aspirant Twaha wants all women's teams to vote in polls

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) presidential aspirant, Twaha Mbarak and his running mate, Andrew Amukowa want women's football teams to fully participate in the forthcoming elections.

At the same time, the two officials announced that they will recommend to the FKF caretaker committee that all 12 teams in the Women's Premier League vote during the elections.

"Women football teams should have an equal say in decision making of football leadership in Kenya. At the moment, women's football representatives have no say when it comes to running of the game and their voice when it comes to the voting of FKF top leadership is not at par like men's teams," said Mbarak.

Speaking in Nakuru City on Monday after meeting nine women football teams representatives in the national league, Mbarak said that only a few women club representatives are allowed to vote.

Mbarak promised to revive women football if he is elected in the forthcoming elections by ensuring there is a vibrant women's league at the grassroots in all 47 counties.

"For a long time women's football in Kenya has taken a back seat and has been reduced to comedy by bad leadership," said Mbarak.

He said while there was a lot of talent in Kenya, there were no competitive leagues at the grassroots.

"We have so many tournaments that last a week or a month, but if we had structures in place we could have competitive leagues in the counties."

"Serious sponsors like Supersport and other local sponsors can only put their money in the game if we exercise high levels of transparency, accountability and openness in the way we run our football league."

Mbarak said he will ensure all football clubs are compliant with the laws of the land as required Registrar of Sports.

"Some sponsors shun local clubs because of compliance issues. Clubs in this country get sponsorship money, but don't make returns to bodies like Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and no sponsors will accept to sponsor such teams if they don't comply. This is one issue I will pursue if I'm elected," said Mbarak.

Kisumu All Starlets team manager Beryl Oketch led other nine club officials in throwing their support behind Mbarak and his running mate.

She thanked Mbarak for donating two balls apiece for all teams in the national league and accepting to pay the compliance fees of Sh4,500 for each of the 12 teams participating in the women national league so that they could be registered at the Registrar of Sports.

"No FKF official has ever thought of paying our compliance fees and we are happy we're now able to register the clubs as per the Sports Act," said Oketch.