FKF presidential aspirant Twaha wants all women's teams to vote in polls

Twaha Mbarak

FKF Presidential aspirant Twaha Mbarak (second right) and his running mate Andrew Amukowa (left) donate footballs to Kisumu All Starlets team manager Beryl Oketch in Nakuru City on February 14, 2022.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • She thanked Mbarak for donating two balls apiece for all teams in the national league and accepting to pay the compliance fees of Sh4,500 for each of the 12 teams participating in the women national league so that they could be registered at the Registrar of Sports.
  • "No FKF official has ever thought of paying our compliance fees and we are happy we're now able to register the clubs as per the Sports Act," said Oketch.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) presidential aspirant, Twaha Mbarak and his running mate, Andrew Amukowa want women's football teams to fully participate in the forthcoming elections.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.