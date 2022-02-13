FKF presidential aspirant Twaha to set up Supporters Trust in honour of Juma

Twaha Mbarak poses with fans during the burial of football fan Isaac Juma

Football Kenya Federation presidential aspirant Twaha Mbarak (centre) poses with fans during the burial of football fan Isaac Juma in Mumias East, Kakamega County on February 12, 2022. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  David Kwalimwa

Sports Reporter, Nation Media Group.

What you need to know:

  • A seasoned football administrator who's previously served as Football Kenya Federation (FKF) vice-president, Mbarak spoke on Saturday in Mumias, Kakamega County, at the burial of renowned fan Isaac Juma
  • Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya was among thousands of guests present
  • Juma was recently murdered in what police and family suspect is a land dispute

Twaha Mbarak has vouched for the formation of a Football Supporters Trust, saying it is one of the ways to develop the beautiful game in Kenya.

