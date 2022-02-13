FKF presidential aspirant Twaha to set up Supporters Trust in honour of Juma

Twaha Mbarak has vouched for the formation of a Football Supporters Trust, saying it is one of the ways to develop the beautiful game in Kenya.

A seasoned football administrator who's previously served as Football Kenya Federation (FKF) vice-president, Mbarak spoke on Saturday in Mumias, Kakamega County, at the burial of renowned fan Isaac Juma.

Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya was among thousands of guests present.

Related Top Harambee Stars fan Juma laid to rest Football

"People like Juma gave so much to our game yet football never gave something back to him," explained Twaha, who's expressed his interest in leading the game.

"When elected FKF president, I will ensure fans get a voice in the running of the game they so very much love by encouraging the formation and recognition of Football Supporters Trust. I will assist in its registration and ensure it complies with the Laws of the land so as to connect with other Supporters Trust around the world."

"Fans will be able to travel with the national team to international assignments to expose themselves and network with other fans from around the world."

Juma, remembered for painting his body with AFC Leopards and Harambee Stars colours and dancing in the stands for the better part of matches involving these teams, was recently murdered in what police and family suspect is a land dispute.

One suspect has been arrested in connection with the death.

His family has repeatedly called for justice with his wife Salome calling on the government to help relocate her and the children from her current home in Mumias.