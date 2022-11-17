FKF postpones two league matches after SDT ruling

Two out of the nine round one matches of the 2022/23 Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) that were lined up for this weekend have been postponed.

This follows an injunction by the Sports Disputes Tribunal that stayed the decision by the Football Kenya Federation to nullify last season's leagues that were run by the Caretaker Committees.

The decision by FKF NEC had stopped the promotion or relegation of teams to the FKF-PL, Women's Premier League, National Super League and Division One.

The matches that have been affected by the stay order that was issued on Wednesday by the SDT chairman John Ohaga are Posta Rangers FC against Mathare United and Vihiga Bullets versus Wazito FC.

“The federation is in receipt of an order from the Sports Disputes Tribunal staying the decision by the FKF National Committee on promotion and relegation on the just concluded league season,” said FKF Secretary General Barry Otieno in a statement issued Wednesday evening.

“Consequently, the following matches that have been affected by the said order have been postponed; Posta Rangers FC v Mathare United FC and Vihiga Bullets vs Wazito FC. Further be advised that all other FKF-PL matches which have not been affected by the order will take place as scheduled.”

Administration Police Service (APS) Bomet and Kona Rangers filed a petition at the SDT protesting the FKF’s decision to deny them promotion to FKF-PL and NSL respectively after topping their respective divisions.

The duo wants the SDT to instruct the federation to include them in the fixtures for their respective leagues. The FKF-PL is set to kick off this weekend, while NSL is scheduled for November 26.

NEC last week annulled the 201/22 season hence putting off promotion and relegation in the FKF-PL, WPL, NSL and FKF Division One Leagues.

“That an interim order of injunction be and hereby issued staying the decision by the Football Kenya Federation National Executive Committee on promotion and relegation, pending the hearing and determination of this application,” said the order issued by Ohaga.

He instructed APS Bomet and Kona Rangers to serve the 15 respondents by Friday and the case will be mentioned for directions on Tuesday.

Dimba Patriots, Mayenje Santos and Kibera Soccer Women, who were also affected by the NEC decision, and Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba have been listed as interested parties in the case.

In the other seven matches that will proceed as planned, defending champions Tusker will visit Kakamega Homeboyz at Bukhungu Stadium while four-time champions Ulinzi Stars will host AFC Leopards at Ulinzi Sports Complex on Saturday.

Record champions Gor Mahia will host Nzoia Sugar at Nyayo National Stadium, Bandari will take on 2009 champions Sofapaka at Mbaraki in Mombasa while FC Talanta will square it out with Kariobangi Sharks at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.