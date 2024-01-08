FKF-PL: Unbeaten Gor Mahia on top as first leg concludes

Defending champions Gor Mahia will be the team to beat as the second leg of this season's Football Kenya Federation Premier League kicks off this weekend.

Unbeaten Gor Mahia hold a seven-point lead at the top ahead of second-placed Nairobi City Stars after 17 matches.

Gor beat Posta Rangers by a solitary goal at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos, while Nairobi City Stars edged out FC Talanta 3-0 at Ruaraka Grounds.

K'Ogalo has drawn seven times, the third highest in the league after AFC Leopards (eight draws) and FC Talanta with nine draws.

"It is good to have finished the first leg without defeat and now we have to put a lot of focus on the second leg. Our target is retaining the title and we shall fight to see if we can maintain our record," said Gor's Irish coach Johnathan McKinstry after their win over Posta Rangers.

However, K'Ogalo will need to be wary of Tusker who seem to have found form after a disappointing start to the season.

Tusker thrashed KCB 5-0 in a game which striker Eric Kapaito netted a hattrick. The win pushed Tusker to fifth position on the log with 28 points, nine behind Gor Mahia and two below City Stars.

The 13-time champions have not lost in the last seven matches since suffering a shock 2-1 loss to Murang’a Seal on November 5, last year.

A win for the brewers against Gor on January 20 could put them back in the title race. Last season, the two clubs were locked in a tight title race that went down to the wire, with K'Ogalo winning the league on the last day of the season.

"We have the players and the league is a marathon. You can start badly and finish well and that is what we are targeting in the second leg of the season. We are firmly in the title race," said Tusker coach Robert Matano.

Nairobi City Stars could be the surprise package in the title race if they continue with their good form. Simba wa Nairobi is the highest scoring side in the division with 25 goals, while Gor has the meanest defence, conceding only seven goals.

The first leg ended with Gor Mahia striker Benson Omala at the top of goal scorers' chart with nine goals, three ahead of Francis Kahiro of KCB. Omala, who has been linked with an Algerian side, was a second half substitute in the win against Rangers.

At the wrong end of the table, bottom-placed Nzoia Sugar (13 points), Shabana (14 points), Ulinzi and Sofapaka (both 17 points) will have to pull up their socks to survive at the end of the season.