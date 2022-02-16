FKF-PL: Ulinzi, Tusker share spoils in Nakuru

Ulinzi Stars' Antonio Abwao (left) tries to dribble past Tusker's Christopher Oruchum during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Nakuru’s Agricultural Society of Kenya ASK) Showground on February 16, 2022. The match ended goalless.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

What you need to know:

  • Ulinzi coach Benjamin Nyangweso said it was a tough match and praised the boys for defending well.
  • “We needed three points but we missed several scoring chances and we hope to rectify the mistakes in the next game,” said Nyangweso.

Defending champions Tusker FC Wednesday squandered an opportunity to move to third position in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) table after they settled for a barren draw with Ulinzi Stars in a hotly contested league match at Nakuru’s Agricultural Society of Kenya ASK) Showground.

