FKF-PL: Ulinzi, Tusker share spoils in Nakuru

Defending champions Tusker FC Wednesday squandered an opportunity to move to third position in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) table after they settled for a barren draw with Ulinzi Stars in a hotly contested league match at Nakuru’s Agricultural Society of Kenya ASK) Showground.

Tusker coach Robert Matano was a disappointed man after the 90 minutes and blamed the centre referee Moses Simiyu for denying his side what he termed as two clear penalties.

“Ulinzi Stars defender Brian Birgen handled inside the box, while my striker Shami Mwinyi was fouled inside the box, but the referee waved play on. This is unacceptable and unfair. This is big blunder by the referee. He behaved the same way during the AFC Leopards vs Posta Rangers, match," he lamented.

“We have moved on and we look forward for another match, but the FKF caretaker committee should start monitoring these dubious referees who are performing below par.”

Matano made five changes recalling Rodgers Ouma, John Njuguna, Joshua Ibrahim, Jackson Macharia and Erci Zakayo and brought in Shami Mwinyi, Humphrey Mieno, Shapahn Siwa, David Majak and Stewart Omondi, but these changes did yield any fruits on his blunt attack.

Tusker, who had beaten Ulinzi Stars 2-0 last Saturday, were let down by poor coordination in front of the Ulinzi goal, which was well manned by second-choice goalkeeper Stephen Ochieng, who was standing in for the injured James Saruni.

Ochieng said he was happy that he managed to keep a clean sheet.

“We came with a winning mentality but it ended on a goalless draw. We live to fight another day as soldiers,” said Ochieng.

Ulinzi coach Benjamin Nyangweso said it was a tough match and praised the boys for defending well.