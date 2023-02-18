FKF-PL: Ulinzi rally to hold Gor in fiery battle at Nyayo

Former champions Gor Mahia and Ulinzi Stars on Saturday settled for a 1-1 draw in an evenly contested Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) match at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

The 19-time champions now top the standings with 34 points from 15 matches while Nzoia Sugar who registered a similar result with Posta Rangers at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma remained second with 32 points.

In other matches held Saturday, champions Tusker bounced back to winning ways with a 2-1 win over 2008 champions Mathare United at Ruaraka Grounds while Kakamega Homeboyz and Nairobi City Stars battled to a barren draw at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.

Hosts Wazito rallied from behind to hold Bandari to a 2-2 draw at Muhoroni Stadium in Kisumu.

At Nyayo National Stadium, it was the soldiers who got off the blocks first with Boniface Muchiri squandering two early opportunities. Gor, who were then forced to bring in defender Philemon Otieno for injured Paul Ochooga took the lead on 14 minutes through Bonventure Muchika’s own goal.

The defender fumbled while attempting to block Austin Odhiambo’s effort, Ulinzi goalkeeper Ricks Omondi's attempt to make a finger tip save proving futile.

The goal seemed to have rejuvenated K’Ogalo as they were now the better side in this clash, which was the highlight of the weekend. Otieno was unlucky with his 35th minute attempt from the right as the ball flew over the bar.

At the restart, Ulinzi coach Bernard Mwalala moved to add firepower with the introduction of their top scorer Hillary Simiyu for John Kago. Simiyu has scored six league goals so far.

Austine Odhiambo should have doubled K’Ogalo’s lead in the 56th minute but his shot went over the bar from the edge of the box.

Mwalala rested Stephen Etyang for Alex Khesembili as Gor brought in Boniface Omondi for George “Blackberry” Odhiambo.

The soldiers leveled the scores on 74 minutes through Masita Masuta’s bullet header from Muchiri’s well taken free-kick on the right. The draw leaves Ulinzi seventh with 25 points from 16 matches.

At Sudi Stadium, Nzoia took the lead via Joseph Mwangi's close range shot in the 17th minute but Posta restored parity via William Odero in the 37th minute.

The Sugar millers got a penalty after Hassan Beja was fouled inside the box by Swaleh Pamba but Posta Rangers goalkeeper Kelvin Opiyo saved Boniface Munyendo's spot kick to keep his side in the game in the 50th minute.

Posta are 11th with 19 points.

For Homeboyz, their barren draw against City Stars means coach Patrick Odhiambo who replaced John Baraza last week has his work cut out as he looks to mount a challenge for the title. They lie eighth with 22 points while City Stars are 15th with 12 points.

In Muhoroni, Umaru Kasumba scored in the first minute but Wazito replied through Collins Neto in the third minute.

The home side then took the lead in the seventh minute through Neto's assured finish. With five minutes to the breather, youngster Omar Somobwana found William Wadri with a cross and the Ugandan headed home past custodian Ezekiel Owade for the equaliser.

Neto's penalty in the dying minutes of added time was saved by Bandari custodian Michael Wanyika. Following the draw, Bandari are ninth with 21 points while Wazito are 16th with 10 points.

Saturday results

Ulinzi Stars 1 Gor Mahia 1

Tusker 2 Mathare United 1

Kakamega Homeboyz 0 Nairobi City Stars 0

Wazito 2 Bandari 2