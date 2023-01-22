FKF-PL: Tusker regain top spot as Gor, AFC win

Champions Tusker Sunday reclaimed top spot in this season's Football Kenya Federation Premier League table after edging out Sofapaka 1-0 in their match at Moi International Sport Center Kasarani Annex

Former champions Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards also had successful outings in Kisumu and Mombasa respectively.

Nineteen time champions Gor beat Vihiga Bullets 2-1 at Moi Stadium in Kisumu, while Leopards bagged their second victory in a row with a convincing 2-0 win over Bandari at Mbaraki Complex in Mombasa.

Related Prisons FC coach Patrick Odhiambo fired Football

Nzoia Sugar and KCB, who were joint top before the weekend matches, dropped points against their respective opponents. The Sugar millers fell 2-0 to Kenya Police at Nyayo National Stadium to suffer their second defeat of the season.

KCB were held to a barren draw by Ulinzi Stars at MISC Kasarani and are now second with 22 points.

At Utalii Sports Grounds, Kariobangi Sharks walloped Posta Rangers 5-1, while Mathare United lost 1-0 to Nairobi City Stars at Ruaraka.

Wazito failed to recover from their mid-week 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Nzoia Sugar after losing by a solitary goal to visiting Kakamega Homeboyz at Muhoroni Stadium in Kisumu County.

AFC Leopards players celebrate their goal against Bandari during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Mbaraki grounds, Mombasa on January 22, 2023. Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

In another game, Bidco United's impressive run continued after the Thika based side beat FC Talanta 2-1 in a 1pm kick off at MISC Kasarani Annex.

Tanzania import Ibrahim Joshua netted the brewers' lone goal in the 28th minute after being sent through by midfielder Humprey Mieno.

Tusker coach Robert Matano was elated after ending a three-game winless streak, but conceded that it was a tough game that could have been won by either side.

“It was a closely contested match, but it is good we have redeemed ourselves after failing to win in the last three matches. Being at the top of the league is a motivation for us, but as an experienced coach I’m not worried since losing and winning matches is part of football,” said Matano.

In Kisumu, forward striker Benson Omala scored two penalties to take his tally of the season to eight goals. Bullets' lone goal was netted by Vincent Ogolla.

“That was daylight robbery. The referee gave Gor Mahia fake penalties and we are very disappointed with the decisions he took. If this is the way matches are being decided and won, then our football will never grow. It is sad to lose games this way,” lamented Bullets coach George Owoko.

The win took Gor Mahia to fourth on 20 points with two games in hand. After losing to Kenya Police, Nzoia Sugar, who have played 11 matches, are in third position on 21 points. Midfielders Pattillah Omoto and Duke Abuya were on target for the law enforcers at Nyayo.

In Mombasa Ojo Olaniyi and Cliff Nyakeya scored as the visitors overcame Bandari.

Evergreen midfielder Ali Bhai netted the lone goal for Homeboyz in Muhoroni, while David Orem and Alex Keke scored for Bidco. FC Talanta’s lone goal was netted by forward Dennis Oalo

At Ruaraka, veteran midfielder Anthony ‘Muki’ Kimani was on target for Nairobi City Stars against Mathare United.

RESULTS

Bandari 0 2 AFC Leopards

Sofapaka 0 1 Tusker

Posta Rangers 1 5 Kariobangi Sharks

KCB 0 0 Ulinzi Stars

Kenya Police 2 0 Nzoia Sugar

Wazito 0 1 Kakamega Homeboyz

FC Talanta 1 2 Bidco United

Vihiga Bullets 1 2 Gor Mahia