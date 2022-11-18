FKF-PL: Tusker play Homeboyz today as Gor host Nzoia

The 2022/23 Football Kenya Federation men’s Premier League season kicks off on Saturday with explosive matches involving big teams on the cards across various venues in the country.

Saturday’s league fixtures will see champions Tusker clash with Kakamega Homeboyz at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.

This season’s kick-off has been postponed at least three times by the defunct Football Kenya Federation Transition Committee which former Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed put in charge of local football after disbanding FKF.

Related FKF postpones two league matches after SDT ruling Football

New Sports CS Ababu Namwamba has since reinstated the federation’s National Executive Committee and opened FKF’s Secretariat’s Goal Project offices at Kasarani. These developments opened the way for the league to resume.

Kenya is yet to get off Fifa’s list of suspended countries but the country has met most of the demands the world football governing Fifa demanded.

FKF Secretary General Barry Otieno recently said they expect the suspension to be lifted before the Fifa World Cup kicks off in Qatar. Today fixtures will also see 12 time champions AFC Leopards flexing muscles with Ulinzi Stars at the newly built art modern Ulinzi Stars Complex in Lang'ata Barracks.

Record champions Gor Mahia have a hard nut to crack against Nzoia Sugar which they have not beaten in the last five contests. At Bukhungu, Homeboyz have allowed fans to watch their game free of charge as they face a side which narrowly edged them to the FKF-PL title.

Tusker won last season’s title on the last day and on a superior goal difference to Homeboyz.

Tusker have won the last five matches between the tow sides, coming on top thrice. The hosts have won once and drawn twice. Last season, Tusker beat Homeboyz 2-0 in the first leg. The second leg ended in a barren draw.

"Last season I scored 11 goals and this season I'm looking forward to improving that performance. That has to start in our first match against Homeboyz. I'm fit and ready for the league," Tusker forward and Tanzanian international Ibrahim Joshua told Nation Sport.

Saturday’s match will be the first league game for coach John Baraza after taking over as head coach last month at Homeboyz camp. AFC Leopards have always dominated Ulinzi Stars, but the soldiers will be out to avoid any slip-up on home soil. The soldiers, who have been hosting their matches at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru County, have shifted to Nairobi.

In their last four matches, Ingwe have beaten Ulinzi thrice. "We are happy that the leagues is back. We have prepared well and I am happy the league is finally back. I expect a good game. Both teams have a solid defences and the side that takes its chances will come out victorious," said Leopards Assistant coach Tom Juma.

For Gor, will they continue with the same script of failing to win against Nzoia who have proved a hard nut to crack in the last five matches?

The last time Gor beat the Western based cane cutters was on February 2020. In the last five matches, Nzoia Sugar, under the tutelage of tactician Salim Babu, have won thrice while the other two games have ended in a draw.

"We have recruited some young players in our squad and maintained those we had last season. I expect a good game against Gor," said Babu.

Fixtures ( All FKF-PL matches kicks off at 3pm)

Saturday

Kakamega Homeboyz vs Tusker (Bukhungu)

Ulinzi Stars v AFC Leopards (Ulinzi Sports Complex)

Gor Mahia vs Nzoia Sugar ( Nyayo)

Sunday

Bandari v Sofapaka (Mbaraki)

Talanta v Kariobangi Sharks (MISC Kasarani)

Kenya Police v KCB (MISC Kasarani Annex)