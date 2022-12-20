FKF-PL: Tusker out to extend lead

Champions Tusker will be out to consolidate their lead at the top as Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards target maximum points in the midweek fixtures of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) slated for Wednesday and Thursday.

Seven league ties will be played on Wednesday and another two on Thursday as the league enters its sixth round.

After midweek fixtures, the league will take a Christmas and New Year break before resuming on January 4, 2023.

Notably the midweek fixtures will be the season opener for Mathare United, Wazito and Vihiga Bullets.

FKF last week successfully applied for judicial review in a constitutional court which issued a stay order against the Sports Dispute Tribunal decision to nullify last season's leagues.

The Slum Boys, who appointed Boniface Omondi as their head coach, host on-form Nzoia Sugar.

Wazito, who have switched their base to Muhoroni, will be at home to struggling Bidco United, while Vihiga Bullets visit Posta Rangers at the Thika Sub County Stadium.

Bigwigs Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards who didn’t record wins over the weekend have dates with Bandari and Kakamega Homeboyz respectively.

Tusker, who lead the table standings on 12 points after four rounds of matches, face KCB who have amassed nine points from five games.

The teams have played out five consecutive draws in the last six meetings.

Tusker last beat KCB in April 2019, while the bankers won the fixture in May 2015.

Since the bankers' promotion to the top-flight in 2015, the clubs have met 12 times with KCB winning only once, while the brewers twice.

Tusker is the only side with a 100 percent record after winning four out four.

Tusker's Ugandan forward Deogratious Ojok is also one of the joint top scorers with three goals so far.

After a disappointing draw against Kariobangi Sharks, Gor Mahia fans will be hoping to smile again when they host Bandari at Moi International Sports Center Kasarani on Wednesday.

With the club’s forward Benson Omala currently on fire having bagged three goals, K’Ogalo will be hoping to inflict more pain on Bandari, whose only win this season was a 2-1 triumph over Sofapaka in their opening match.

“We look forward to our games against Bandari but it is good if we take our chances and kill games in the first half,” said Gor Mahia coach Jonathan McKinstry.

Bandari coach Anthony ‘Modo’ Kimani is under pressure since defeat to K’Ogalo means they will drop further down in the table having collected only five points so far.

AFC Leopards will also be out to bounce back after a disappointing loss to Posta Rangers last weekend.

Wednesday (All fixtures start at 3pm unless stated)

Wazito v Bidco United (Muhoroni)

FC Talanta v Ulinzi Stars (Kasarani Annex)

AFC Leopards v Kakamega Homeboyz (Nyayo)

Gor Mahia v Bandari (Karasani 2pm)

Sofapaka v Kenya Police (3.15 pm)

Nairobi City Star v Kariobangi Sharks (Ruaraka)

Posta Rangers v Vihiga Bullets ( Thika)

Thursday

Mathare United v Nzoia Sugar (Utalii Grounds)