FKF-PL: Tusker on the brink of title, relegation fight goes to the wire

With the 2020/21 Football Kenya Federation Premier League season ending this coming weekend, Tusker look set to clinch their 12th league trophy after their closest opponents KCB faltered.

On the other hand, the race to avoid relegation will also most likely be decided in the last two matches after Vihiga United won and Mathare United slipped. Western Stima, who are now rocked at the bottom, were not in action this weekend.

Tusker, under the tutelage of veteran coach Robert Matano, are one win away from being declared this season’s champions after beating Kakamega Homeboyz 2-0 at the Ruaraka grounds on Friday.

KCB, who now have slim chances of winning the coveted trophy for the first time in their history were beaten by relegation threatened Vihiga United 2-1 at Mumias Complex the same day.

Tusker are on 61 points and face Nzoia Sugar away at Mumias Complex Stadium and Bidco United at home in their final two matches. KCB, who are on 58 points, host AFC Leopards before finishing their campaign against Nairobi City Stars.

While Matano has avoided the title talk, it is evident that his side are in a pole position to end their four-year league drought.

"The remaining matches are still important and our focus is on winning them. The league is now ours to lose, but we are not focusing on KCB. The pressure to perform is on us, but I'm not even thinking about them," said Matano.

After Mathare's 3-0 loss to Bandari and Vihiga's win against KCB, the team to be relegated and the one to go for the playoffs is likely to be determined in the last game.

Western Stima are bottom on 22 points with two games to go, Vihiga United, second from bottom, have 23 points and one match left, while Mathare United, who are 24 points, also have two games left.

Interestingly, Western Stima host the Slum Boys in the last game of the season. Before that, the power men play away to Wazito at the Thika Municipal Stadium, while Mathare host struggling Ulinzi Stars at Ruaraka grounds on Wednesday.

Vihiga welcomes Kakamega Homeboyz in their last match on Sunday.

“Playing the last game which is a must win at home is good. Our opponents in the race to avoid relegation are also meeting in the last match and if they drop points, then we will be safe,” said Vihiga captain Patrick Okullo.