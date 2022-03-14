FKF-PL: Tusker look to close in on Homeboyz

Defending champions Tusker could Tuesday cut leaders Kakamega Homeboyz’s lead at the top of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) table to three points with a win over KCB at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi.

The tie kick starts round 23 matches, which will continue on Wednesday and Thursday, after which the competition take a two-week break.

Homeboyz, who are eyeing their first league title, saw their advantage reduced to six points on Sunday after losing 2-1 away to Bandari. They are on 46 points with Tusker second on 40 points.

Homeboyz face Ulinzi Stars on Thursday at the Kericho Greens Stadium.

But going by their recent meetings, the brewers will have to break sweat to walk away with all the three points from the match.

Their last victory over KCB was in November 2019 and in their three meetings since then, the two sides have shared spoils.

Also, Tusker’s 3-1 victory in December 2018 is the biggest winning margin between the two sides in their last 10 meetings, where the brewers have carried the day in three other matches, while KCB have triumphed once.

The two teams go into this match well psyched up owing to victories over the weekend.

Tusker, who are yet to lose in this second leg, saw off a stubborn Kariobangi Sharks 1-0 at Ruaraka grounds in Nairobi, while KCB bounced back to winning ways with a 2-0 romp over relegation- threatened Wazito at Kasarani.

Prior to the clash with Wazito, KCB had not won in five straight matches. The bankers’ top scorer Derrick Otanga said the victory over Wazito was a “much needed morale booster” ahead of their encounter with Tusker.

“It is going to be a very tough match. It is good we are confident enough following our victory over Wazito. We are going to give our best in the match,” said Otanga, who last season notched 13 goals.

He stands a good chance of surpassing that mark this season having struck nine times already, but has not set himself a target this season to "avoid pressure."

Tusker coach Robert Matano urged his boys to be consistent in their performance as they eye a 13 FKF-PL title.

“...The league is a marathon so we have no pressure. We just need to be consistent in our performance,” said the veteran tactician.

Ibrahim Joshua is Tusker's top scorer with eight goals, two behind the league's leading scorer Clifton Miheso of Kenya Police.

Fixtures: (All matches start at 3pm)

Tuesday

KCB v Tusker - Kasarani Annex

Wednesday

AFC Leopards v Kenya Police- Nyayo National Stadium

Bidco United v Kariobangi Sharks- Thika Stadium

Gor Mahia v Wazito- Kasarani

Sofapaka v FC Talanta- Kasarani Annex

Thursday