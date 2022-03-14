FKF-PL: Tusker look to close in on Homeboyz

Tusker forward Ibrahim Joshua celebrates

Tusker forward Ibrahim Joshua celebrates after scoring against Kariobangi Sharks  during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Ruaraka grounds in Nairobi on March 12, 2022.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Homeboyz, who are eyeing their first league title, saw their advantage reduced to six points on Sunday after losing 2-1 away to Bandari. They are on 46 points with Tusker second on 40 points.
  • Homeboyz face Ulinzi Stars on Thursday at the Kericho Greens Stadium.

Defending champions Tusker could Tuesday cut leaders Kakamega Homeboyz’s lead at the top of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) table to three points with a win over KCB at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.