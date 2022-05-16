FKF-PL: Tusker, Homeboyz in neck-to-neck fight for title

The race for the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) title is likely to go down the wire after Kakamega Homeboyz caught up with champions Tusker at the summit of the standings.

Champions Tusker and Homeboyz are joint top of the standings on 56 points and are separated by a goal difference of two goals.

The brewers have played 30 matches, while Homeboyz have a game in hand. On paper, Homeboyz have tougher run-in as compared to Tusker.

Homeboyz faces Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards, FC Talanta and Kariobangi Sharks, who have announced they will not be honouring the league games until further notice.

Tusker take on relegation-threatened Nzoia Sugar, Posta Rangers and Bidco United.

If both teams win their remaining three matches (if Sharks doesn't play Kakamega Homeboyz), then the league title could be decided on goal difference.

On the wrong end of the table, the relegation fight has narrowed down to Vihiga Bullets (20 points), Wazito (25 points), Nzoia Sugar (26) and Bidco United (27 points).

This is after the newly formed FKF Transitional Committe relegated Mathare United for missing three consecutive matches against Bandari, Ulinzi Stars and Sofapaka.

However, the last fixture of the season between Wazito and Bullets on June 11 is likely to decide who will face the axe and play in the promotion/relegation play offs.

Bullets, Nzoia Sugar and Bidco United have four matches to go, while Wazito have three matches remaining before the end the season.

Elsewhere, the race for the Golden boot is also to close too call with the season nearing end its end.

Kariobangi Sharks' Felix Oluoch, who leads the race with 13 goals, has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to injury.

He is one ahead of Derrick Otanga (KCB), Clifton Miheso ( Kenya Police) and David Okoth of Kakamega Homeboyz who are tied at 12 goals.

Otanga and Okoth failed to score in the clashes between Homeboyz and KCB at Bukhungu Stadium, while Miheso was not in action as Kenya Police had no game since they were to play Mathare United who are already relegated.

Elsewhere, two matches failed to take place to bringing the number of games which have aborted this season to four.

Newbies FC Talanta on Saturday failed to honour their match against Gor Mahia. This means the issue could end up in the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT) as it was the case for Sofapaka and Ulinzi Stars.

Batoto ba Mungu refused to play Ulinzi Stars in January due to lack of an ambulance. The case is still pending in the SDT after Sofapaka refused to honour the rescheduled fixture.

AFC Leopards' match against Kariobangi Sharks, who have indicated they will not honour the remaining league matches until further notice, did not also take place.

They have demanded maximum points and reimbursement of Sh6 million they claim to have used in preparation for the game.