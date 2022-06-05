FKF-PL: Tusker fry Bidco to take title race to final day
What you need to know:
Tusker Sunday thumped Bidco United 2-0 to remain favourites in the closely contested Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) title race.
Substitutes Rodgers Ouma and Lawrence Luvanda struck in the second-half to help the defending champions regain their lead atop the table.
Kakamega Homeboyz had earlier Sunday dislodged Tusker at the top after their would-be opponents FC Talanta failed to show up for their clash at Ruaraka Ground, as Homeboyz were awarded a walkover.
While the two teams have tied at the top on 60 points, the brewers lead thanks to a four-goal difference advantage.
The winner of the contest will thus be known next Sunday when the season comes to an end.
Tusker will host Posta Rangers at Ruaraka Grounds, while Homeboyz will face Kariobangi Sharks at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.
more follows....