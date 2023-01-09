FKF-PL: Tusker's first loss opens doors to rivals

The Football Kenya Federation Premier League title race got interesting after Bandari inflicted first defeat of the season on champions Tusker at Mbaraki sports ground in Mombasa on Sunday.

The race for the Golden Boot is also gathering momentum with Gor Mahia striker Benson Omala bagging a brace to go top of scorers charts with six goals after eight rounds of matches.

Forwards Michael Karamor (Kakamega Homeboyz) and Deogratious Ojok (Tusker) have five goals each to their account.

Despite their 2-1 defeat to Bandari, Tusker lead the standings on 18 points from seven encounters.

The brewers are just a point shy of Nzoia Sugar, who played out a 1-1 draw against Kakamega Homeboyz at Sudi Stadium, but the cane cutters have played a game more.

Thirteen-time champions Tusker have netted the highest number of goals (13), just one more than Ulinzi Stars, who beat Wazito 1-0 at their Ulinzi Sports Complex base.

Gor Mahia have the meanest defence, letting in only six goals in as many matches this season.

KCB are third on 15 points followed by Ulinzi Stars (14) with Gor Mahia and Kakamega tied at 13 points, though K’Ogalo, the 19 champions, have a superior goal difference to Abana ba Ingo.

However, 12 time champions AFC Leopards' boat seems to be sinking after a heavy 4-1 defeat to struggling Bidco United at Nyayo National Stadium.

The defeat means AFC Leopards have only won twice from seven matches and are 10th on eight points.

Leopards fans held the team hostage after their loss to Bidco United forcing security officers to intervene.

“Last season we beat Tusker and drew with KCB then went on two lose six consecutive matches before going 21 games unbeaten. In our last two matches we kept a clean sheet. The fans should just support us because it was a bad day in the office and there is nothing mischievous,” said Leopards assistant coach Tom Juma.

It was also another disappointing weekend for Nairobi City Stars after going down 4-2 to Vihiga Bullets.

Simba wa Nairobi is one of three sides yet to win a match this season.

Coach Nicholas Muyoti's charges have also conceded the highest number of goals (15) and scored a paltry five.