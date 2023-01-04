FKF-PL: Tusker extend fine form, Gor fall to KCB

Champions Tusker Wednesday continued with their perfect start to the 2022/23 season by beating Vihiga Bullets 2-1 in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) contest at Ruaraka Grounds in Nairobi.

Nzoia Sugar also continued with their impressive show in the top-flight league by overcoming a stubborn Bidco United side 1-0 at Thika Sub County Stadium.

Former champions Gor Mahia suffered their first loss of the season by going down 1-0 to KCB at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi.

Twelve time champions AFC Leopards ended a string of poor results by piling more misery on Nairobi City Stars. Ingwe beat Simba wa Nairobi 1-0 at Moi International Sport Center, Kasarani.

Ulinzi Stars, Sofapaka Kenya Police and Posta Rangers also recorded vital wins.

The soldiers thumped Mathare United 3-1 at their Ulinzi Sports Complex base.

Sofapaka won their first match of the season by beating FC Talanta by a solitary goal at Kasarani Annex.

Kenya Police recorded the biggest win of the day by thrashing visiting Wazito 4-0.

By edging out Vihiga Bullets, Tusker hit 18 points after six wins from six games.

Bullets took the lead in the second minute through Fredrick Ochieng's shot.

However, the brewers restored parity after John Njuguna looped the ball past Bullets defender to find an unmarked Deogratious Ojok, who easily tapped the ball inside the empty net in the 15th minute.

The goal was the fifth for Ugandan import who is in sparkling form this season.

Striker David Majak then put Tusker in the driving seat via a bullet header from Stewart Omondi's cross in the 72nd minute.

"This was a masterclass performance from my side. We continue to soldier on and there is no room for laxity. It was a good show to come from a goal down," said Tusker coach Robert Matano.

At Nyayo Stadium, Kennedy Owino's powerful strike at the hour mark sunk a K'Ogalo who had a poor afternoon.

"I'm frustrated with the result since we created a lot of chances which we didn't convert. That is football and if you fail to score and the opponents get their chances and convert, they beat you," said Gor Mahia's coach Johnathan McKinstry.

"It was a good game. In football you only need to score and defend well. That is what we did and won the game," said an elated KCB coach Zedekiah Otieno.

The win means KCB have collected 12 points from seven matches and are fourth on the log, while Gor have been relegated to seventh position on 10 points.

In Thika, forward Yasin Sije scored his first goal for Nzoia Sugar to help the cane cutters keep the pressure on Tusker at the top.

Nzoia Sugar have collected 16 points from seven matches and lie second.

A defensive lapse allowed AFC Leopards winger Cliff Nyakeya to slot home in 32nd minute as Ingwe overcame City Stars.

This was the second win for Leopards who have now a massed eight points from six matches.

Sofapaka coach David Ouma and his Kenya Police counterpart were relieved after recording their first wins of the season.

Despite struggling in the game, Ambrose Sifuna struck in the 25th minute to enable Batoto ba Mungu see off FC Talanta.

Midfielders Marvin Omondi, Duke Abuya, defender Lesley Otieno and forward Elvis Rupia netted for Kenya Police against Wazito.

In Bukhungu, Homeboyz forward Michael Karamor's goal in the 69th minute was cancelled out by Kevin Musamali's penalty with four minutes to the end of the match.

Results

Gor Mahia 0-1 KCB

Nairobi City Stars 0-1 AFC Leopards

Sofapaka 1-0 Talanta

Tusker 2-1 Vihiga Bullets

Kenya Police 4-0 Wazito

Bandari 1-3 Posta Rangers

Ulinzi Stars 3-1 Mathare United

Bidco United 0-1 Nzoia Sugar