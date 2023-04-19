FKF-Pl: Tusker down Wazito to go top

Defending champions Tusker on Wednesday dislodged Gor Mahia from the the top of Football Kenya Federation Premier League table with a 2-0 win over relegation threatened Wazito at Ruarka Grounds.

In Kakamega, Kenya Police returned to winning ways after thrashing bottom-placed Vihiga Bullets 4-0 at Bukhungu Stadium.

At Ruaraka, Tusker took the lead in the 12th minute when an unmarked Eric Otieno slotted the ball home from close range after he was set up by Lawrence Luvanda, who had won the ball on the left flank.

The brewers made it 2-0 in the 27th minute via Luvanda, who had been picked out by defender Daniel Sakari.

The win pushed Tusker to the helm of the FKF-PL standing on 54 points, one above Gor Mahia with both teams having played 25 matches.

The two sides clash next month in a potential title decider. Wazito however have an uphill task of avoiding relegation as they remain second last on the log with a paltry 13 points from 25 matches.

Despite the win, Tusker coach Robert Matano said the title race is wide open.

"We played well but fatigue also played it's part, though the three points are in the bag. We are champions and defending the league title is our aim," said Matano.

"Every team is tough and you can't say that since we are top of the table, we have won the league," he added.

His opposite number Charles 'Ode' Odera is still optimistic they can pull a surprise and remain in the league.

"We have good players and in the nine games remaining, we shall fight and win more so our home games. The management and players have faith in me and I believe we can do well," he added.

In the contest Tusker were the superior side dominating in both halves.The score would have been bigger had it not been for Wazito custodian Tom Muthomi, who made spectacular saves.

Muthomi, a second choice goalkeeper, came on in the 36th minute after Wazito's first choice goalie Ezekiel Owade got injured.

Wazito's best goal scoring chance came in the second half when Dickson Raila combined well with Collins Odhiambo in the Tusker half, but custodian Brian Bwire made a finger tip save to deny the Muhoroni based side.

At Bukhungu, Duke Abuya and Francis Kahata scored in the 13th and 38th minutes respectively, with Alvin Mange'ni and Elvis Rupia adding the others in the second half.