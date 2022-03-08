FKF-PL: Tusker down Wazito to go second

Defending champions Tusker Tuesday climbed to second position on the Football Kenya Federation Premier League log after edging out Wazito 3-0 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani Annex.

Ugandan import Deogratious Ojok, on a second half substitute, bagged a brace in the 77th and 92nd minutes after Tanzania forward Ibrahim Joshua had given Tusker the lead in the 50th minute. This was Joshua's seventh goal this season.

Tusker have now amassed 37 points from 21 matches, six less than league leaders Kakamega Homeboyz, who host relegation-threatened Vihiga Bullets on Wednesday at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.

The brewers went into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw with Kenya Police in their last match, while financially crippled Wazito also held Kariobangi Sharks 2-2 at Nyayo National Stadium.

Despite the defeat, Wazito still remains 15th on 20 points having played the same number of matches as Tusker.

Wazito's James Kinyanjui (left) vies for the ball with Tusker's Isaac Kipyegon during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Kasarani Annex on March 8, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

The game got to a flying start with both teams displaying attacking football, but neither created good scoring chances in the first 10 minutes.

Tusker's first good chance came in the 17th minute when Wazito defender John Kuol made a goal line clearance to deny John Njuguna after Wazito custodian Bashir Ssekagya was beaten.

The ball went to an unmarked Zakayo, who instead of shooting into the empty net, hesitated and was disposed by Rooney Onyango.

Wazito's best chance came in the 26th minute when midfielder Amos Asembeka's ferocious shot was saved by Tusker goalkeeper Patrick Matasi.

Both teams then opted for defensive football, but Joshua occasionally tested Ssekagya and the teams went into the break still goalless.

Tusker coach Robert Matano (right) gestures on the touchline during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match again Wazito at Kasarani Annex on March 8, 2022. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

At the beginning of the second half, Tusker coach Robert Matano made three changes bringing on Humphrey Mieno, Shaphan Oyugi and Ojok for Rodgers Ouma, Njuguna and Shami Kibwana.

Five minute later, an unmarked Ibrahim handed the brewers the lead through a close range shot from Ouma's pass on the left.

Ssekagya made fine save to deny Zakayo, who was through on goal in the 63rd minute, as Tusker continued pushing for a second goal.

To counter Tusker's constant attacks, Wazito coach Fred Ambani made his first change in 64th minute, as Tyson Otieno and Ezekiel Otieno paved way for Amos Asembeka and Michael Owino.

In the 77th minute Ojok bagged the second for the brewers after overpowering John Kuol to shoot past a hapless Ssekagya.

With four minutes to go, Ambani made another change with Curtis Wekesa making way for Eric Otieno.