FKF-PL: Tusker down Wazito to go second

Ibrahim Joshua

Tusker forward Ibrahim Joshua (left) celebrates his goal with Deogratious Ojok during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Wazito at Kasarani Annex on March 8, 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In the 77th minute Ojok bagged the second for the brewers after overpowering John Kuol to shoot past a hapless Ssekagya.
  • With four minutes to go, Ambani made another change with Curtis Wekesa making way for Eric Otieno.
  • Ojok made it 3-0 in added time after being set through by Lawrence Luvanda to put the game beyond Wazito's reach.

Defending champions Tusker Tuesday climbed to second position on the Football Kenya Federation Premier League log after edging out Wazito 3-0 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani Annex.

