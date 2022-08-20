FKF-PL top scorer Otanga ditches KCB for Algerian riches

Last season's Football Kenya Federation Premier League Golden Boot winner Derrick Otanga has completed a move to Algerian top flight side CS Constantine.

Otanga told Nation Sport he expects to join his new side in the coming days once he gets his travel documents.

“I will be joining CS Constantine in Algeria and we have finalised every aspect of the agreement. It is a lucrative deal which I couldn’t resist and the best ever since I started playing football,” said Otanga, who has inked a two-year deal with the Algerians.

The 23-year-old Emusire High School Alumnus thanked KCB where he has plied his trade in the past two seasons, saying the club has played a pivotal role in his career.

“Every player is always interested in finding greener pastures but I can’t forget the assistance KCB have accorded me. The coaches and players have been my family, helping me enjoy every moment at the club,” added the former Wazito forward.

Otanga hopes to replicate his goal scoring form in the FKF-PL with his new side in Algeria.

The Algerian Premier League kicks off on August 26 with CS Constantine hosting Khenchela FC and Otanga is confident he will be in Algeria by then.

Last season, CS Constantine finished fifth with 55 points, 15 points behind champions CR Belouizdad.

In the 2020/21 season, Otanga netted 12 goals as KCB finished second behind champions Tusker in the FKF-PL.

Otanga scored 15 goals for the defunct Sony Sugar in the 2018/19 season.