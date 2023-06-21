FKF-PL: Title race goes to final day, Mathare relegated

The winner of this season's Football Kenya Federation Premier League will be determined on Sunday after Gor Mahia lost to Kakamega, while champions Tusker drew against Posta Rangers in Wednesday's penultimate round of matches.

Gor were beaten 3-2 by Kakamega Homeboyz at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, while Tusker came from a goal down to draw 1-1 against Posta Rangers at Ruaraka on a dramatic afternoon.

Gor are top with 67 points, one ahead of the brewers.

Former champions Mathare United's stay in the top league came to an end despite their 1-0 win over Ulinzi Stars at Moi International Sports Kasarani Annex.

Mathare were relegated since they cannot catch up with Wazito, who beat Bidco United by a solitary goal at Thika Sub County Stadium.

Wazito are on 29 points and even if Mathare beat them in their last fixture of the season, the Slum Boys can only accumulate 28 points.

The Golden Boot winner will also be decided on the last day after striker Elvis Rupia scored in Kenya Police's 3-0 win against relegated Vihiga Bullets.

Rupia has now bagged 25 goal same as Gor Mahia striker Benson Omala who was a second half substitute against Homeboyz.

At Kasarani, Ugandan striker Patrick Kaddu and midfielder Austin Odhiambo were on target as Gor Mahia led 2-1 early in the second half.

However, Kakamega Homeboyz put the ball into the net via Ambrose Sifuna and evergreen Kevin Amwayi. In the dying minutes of the game, Hillary Juma scored the winner to bag maximum points for Abana ba Ingoo.