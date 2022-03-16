FKF-PL: Talanta shock Sofapaka as Sharks, Bidco draw

Newbies FC Talanta ended their four-match winless streak with 2-1 win over 2009 champions Sofapaka in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League contest staged at the Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani Annex in Nairobi.

In another match of the day staged at Thika Sub County Stadium in Kiambu, hosts Kariobangi Sharks played out a 1-1 draw against Bidco United.

At Kasarani Annex, second half substitute Kevintom Machika scored the winning goal in the 89th minute and hand coach Ken Kenyatta a vital win.

Forward Joe Waithira had given ‘Batoto ba Mungu’ the lead in the 16th minute after being teed up by Titus Achesa.

Mohamed Sedi restored parity for FC Talanta after controlling the ball and easing past two Sofapaka defenders before shooting past custodian Kevin Omondi.

Talanta coach Ken Kenyatta was elated by the win and believes they can build on the result.

“We were very calm and controlled the game even after conceding the first goal. The win brings back the confidence in the squad and since we have a two-week break, we will build on the weak areas so that we can come back stronger,” said Kenyatta.

The win propelled FC Talanta to ninth on the log on 31 points from 23 matches.

His opposite number, Ken Odhiambo blamed his players for allowing their opponents to dictate the game in the second half, hence getting the winning goal.

“In the first half we started well and got a goal. However, we relaxed in the second half and allowed them to take control of possession and attack.

The second goal was as a result of poor defending and I feel this is a match we should have not lost,” said Odhiambo.

The loss sees Sofapaka remain 13th on 27 points from 22 matches. In Thika, Julius Masaba gave Kariobangi Sharks the lead in the 61st minute with a powerful shot past Bidco custodian Brian Opondo.

Bidco United levelled matters in the 67th minute through Lameck Oloo, who put the ball in the net after being picked out by David Orem.

“This spate of bad results is because we have seven players who are injured. However, those available have done well only that we need to work on a few areas and we shall be good,” said Kariobangi Sharks coach William Muluya.

His opposite number Anthony Akhulia praised his charges for their second half improvement.