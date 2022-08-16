FKF-PL side Talanta to hold trials

FC Talanta will Wednesday conduct trials at the Public Service Grounds in Upper Hill, Nairobi, ahead of the 2022/23 Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL).

Initially, the trials were planned for Tuesday, but since some of the players who have expressed interest in trying their luck come from far, it had to be postponed by a day.

Speaking to Nation Sport, Talanta coach Ken Kenyatta said the aim of the trials is to form a stronger team ahead of the new season.

"We are preparing for next season and plans are underway to make my squad stronger than last season. We invite footballers from all over the country to come and try their luck. I will not reveal the positions that I want to fill but I need a good number of players,” aid Kenyatta.

"My job is to make the team strong so that any coach that will come after me will find it easy to sharpen the boys. I have been with them for two seasons and it has not been easy, many coaches have been here but failed to take the team to the top flight but I did. It has not been easy. I had a lot of challenges but I overcame them.”

The club has lost four key players namely; Thomas Wainaina, Michael Bodo, Vincent Otieno and Francis Kairo. Wainaina and Bodo have joined Bidco United, Otieno moved to Bandari, while Kairo was snapped by KCB.

Regarding the extension of the term for the FKF Transition Committee for two months by Sports CS Amina Mohamed, Kenyatta said he is ready to work with whoever will be tasked with running football in the country.

"We are ready to work with anyone who will be appointed to take charge of our football in the country, we will work together. We are preparing ourselves for the new season," said the experienced coach.

Talanta were promoted to the top flight league last season.