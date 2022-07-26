FKF-PL side Kenya Police to start women's team

Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) side Kenya Police FC have announced plans to establish a women’s and youth football team as it eyes competing in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) events.

At the same time, the team’s top brass said they are keen to ensure that their stadium, which is currently under construction at Kenya Police CID Training School in South C, Nairobi, will be ready for use by the time the 2021/22 FKF-PL starts.

"Our goal in the coming season is to win the title and play in CAF competitions. One of the requirements to play in CAF competitions is to have a women's football team, as well as a youth team.

This is something I have discussed with the new Kenya Police FC Board of Trustees members and it will happen,” Kenya Police’s Chief Executive Officer Chris Onguso said.

He spoke Tuesday during the inspection of the construction of the 5000 capacity stadium by the club’s Board of Trustees.

In August last year, CAF Club Licencing Manager, Muhammed Sidat, made it clear that the men's clubs must have a women's team to participate in CAF competitions.

The law will come into force in the upcoming 2022/23 season. Oguso said at least 50 female players have expressed interest in joining the women’s team.

"Trials will be held in our new facility after the national elections. Thirty players will be selected to join the Police FC family,” he said.

“We want to do things differently in our team, female players will get the same wages as men, health insurance covers will be provided to all our players, while they will also be employed as police officers by the government."

Currently, Ulinzi Stars is the only men’s top flight side with a women's team known as Ulinzi Starlets.

In the National Super League (NSL), Vihiga United have Vihiga Queens, while Kisumu All Stars have Kisumu All Starlets team.

The 19-member Kenya Police Board of Trustees came into office last week, with Steve Isaboke and Dr Fred Akama being elected chairman and vice chairman respectively.

Malkit Main Singh, Marosi King and Mackenzie Musembi were elected treasurer, deputy treasurer and secretary respectively

The construction of the Kenya Police FC stadium, which is being funded by the Kenya Police Sacco, began on February 15.

Once complete, apart from a football pitch, it will be home to a volleyball pitch, seven-lane athletics track, VIP pavilion, changing rooms and latrines.