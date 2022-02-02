FKF-PL: Senaji strikes as Tusker down Bandari

Defending champions Tusker Wednesday beat Bandari by a solitary goal in mid-week Football Kenya Federation Premier League contest staged at Ruaraka grounds in Nairobi.

Midfielder Clyde Senaji scored the lone goal in 35th minute after being teed up by Jimmy Mbugua inside Bandari's box to bag the maximum points for the coach Robert Matano's charges.

This was the seventh win of the season for Tusker, who have now moved to ninth on the log with 23 points from 15 games.

Bandari on the other hand are seventh on 24 points from 16 league matches with the league hitting the half-way mark this weekend.

The loss piled more misery on under fire Bandari coach Casa Mbung'o, whose side has won in the past five matches.

New signing Kevin 'Modo' Kimani, who was unveiled by the club just before the match. after crossing over from financially troubled side Wazito, came in at the start of the second half for the tired Danson Namasaka.

It was also the first game for Tusker forward David Majak, who returned to the club after the expiry of his loan deal with Swedish topflight side Kalmar FF, in December last year.

Bandari were the superior side and almost got the lead when Darius Msagha picked a lose ball in the midfield and found Namasaka, but the Harambee Stars player saw his ferocious shot fly inches over the bar in the seventh minute.

In the 20th minute, Mbung'o was forced to withdraw midfielder Dennis Magige due to an injury after clashing with Tusker's Rodgers Ouma for an aerial ball. He was replaced by Collins Agade.

With 10 minutes to half time, Mbugua and Christopher Oruchum combined well and the former found an unmarked Senaji who went for a powerful shot past Bandari goalkeeper Michael Wanyika.

Bandari then injected pace in the game, but hawk-eyed Tusker defence stood firm as the hosts went into the break carrying the slim lead.

On resumption, Mbung'o brought on Kimani, Hassan Abdallah and William Wadri for Namasaka, Msagha and Chris Ochieng'.

The changes almost paid off in the 55th minute when Hassan directed Kimani's corner goalwards, but Tusker custodian Patrick Matasi made a finger tip save to deny the dockers.

Ten minutes later, John Njuguna picked out Eric Zakayo with a beautiful pass, but the winger's effort went wide for a goal kick.