FKF-PL: Senaji strikes as Tusker down Bandari

Kevin Kimani

Tusker's Rogers Ouma (right) vies for the ball with Bandari's Kevin Kimani during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Ruaraka grounds on February 2, 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Ten minutes later, John Njuguna picked out Eric Zakayo with a beautiful pass, but the winger's effort went wide for a goal kick.
  • Bandari then won a free kick just at the edge of the box in the 85th minute, but Kimani put in more power and the ball flew wide. 

Defending champions Tusker Wednesday beat Bandari by a solitary goal in mid-week Football Kenya Federation Premier League contest staged at Ruaraka grounds in Nairobi.

