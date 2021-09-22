FKF-PL's best player Kapaito joins Ethiopian side

Eric Kapaito

Eric Kapaito poses with his FKF-PL Most Valuable Player and Golden Boot awards during the gala at Safari Park Hotel on September 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Abra Minch was promoted to the Ethiopian Premier League after finishing top of the second tier league at the end of the 2020/21 season.

Last season's Football Kenya Federation Premier League Most Valuable Player, Eric Kapaito, on Wednesday joined newly promoted Ethiopian Premier League side Arba Minch City on a two-year contract.

