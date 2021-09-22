FKF-PL's best player Kapaito joins Ethiopian side

Last season's Football Kenya Federation Premier League Most Valuable Player, Eric Kapaito, on Wednesday joined newly promoted Ethiopian Premier League side Arba Minch City on a two-year contract.

Kapaito, who was also the Golden Boot winner after scoring 24 goals for Kariobangi Sharks last season, joined the Ethiopian top tier side two weeks after ex-Wazito captain Bernard ‘Bena’ Ochieng’ joined the club.

The former FC Talanta talisman also won the MVP award and the Golden Boot in the 2018 season in his maiden season with Sharks.

The 25-year-old attacker was unveiled by the club on Wednesday and said he hopes to replicate his good form to Ethiopian League, which kicks off in October.

“I am happy to have moved to this team, and I know they just got promoted to the top-flight in this campaign, but I will strive to help them achieve some of the targets they have set for the season,” Kapaito told a local news outlet.