FKF-PL Round 25: What we learnt

Football Kenya Federation Premier League leaders Kakamega Homeboyz dropped points against Sofapaka on Sunday after a 1-1 draw, but their opponents failed to capitalise and they still maintained their 10-pont lead with nine games left.

The relegation battle continues to intensify as second last Vihiga Bullet picked maximum points against bottom placed Mathare United, while the other relegation candidates Wazito fell to AFC Leopards 2-1 in Thika Sub County Stadium.

There was drama in match pitting defending champions Tusker against record champions Gor Mahia at the Thika Sub County Stadium after the referee, Anthony Ogwayo ruled out goals scored by both sides.

Tusker coach Robert Matano and his Gor counterpart Andreas Spier were left fuming following the decisions.

In the Golden Boot race, KCB's forward Derrick Otanga overtook Kenya Police winger Clifton Miheso at the top after bagging his 11th goal, one more than Miheso.

Nation Sport looks at three things learnt from round 25 matches.

Tough run-in to test Homeboyz's title credentials

Kakamega Homeboyz hold a healthy 10-point lead at the top despite the draw against Sofapaka.

However, they will have to negotiate a tough-run in that will determine whether they will win their maiden title.

Apart from hosting Sofapaka in the reverse fixture this coming weekend, Homeboyz still have to play second place Tusker, last season runners KCB, resurgent AFC Leopards, Gor Mahia and FC Talanta, who beat them in the first leg.

It will be interesting to see how coach Bernard Mwalala handles the pressure in these matches after acknowledging that his players have started celebrating yet the task is yet to be accomplished.

Will Erick Kapaito's feat be broken?

The race for the Golden Boot is gaining momentum every weekend and for the first time this season, KCB striker Derrick Otanga, surpassed Cliftone Miheso of Kenya Police after netting his 11th goal of the season.

Otanga scored the equaliser from a well taken free kick as KCB rallied from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Kariobangi Sharks at MISC, Kasarani Annex.

Miheso has been on a goal drought since he last scored in Kenya Police's 3-2 loss to Wazito on February 26 at the Nyayo National Stadium.

With only nine matches left, it is looking less likely that Erick Kapaito's tally of 24 goals last season will be matched or even broken. Only time will tell.

Salim Babu’s unbeaten record ends

Since being appointed Nzoia Sugar coach on January 29, this year, Salim Babu, who joined the cane cutters from National Super League side Kisumu All Stars, had yet to taste defeat before the weekend matches.

However, things changed last weekend when his side went 2-1 to visiting Bandari at the Sudi Stadium in Bungoma on Sunday in a game where three penalties were awarded.

Babu had not lost in eight games since taking over at the Bungoma-based side.