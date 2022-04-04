FKF-PL Round 24: What we learnt

With 10 matches to go in this season's Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL), leaders Kakamega Homeboyz are in pole position to clinch their maiden title after widening their lead to 10 points.

The league resumed over the weekend after a two weeks break and Homeboyz increasd their lead from previous eight to 10 points with 4-0 thumping of Ulinzi Stars.

Thirteen time champions AFC Leopards shocked star studded Kenya Police 3-0 at Nyayo National Stadium while record holders Gor Mahia also completed a double over Wazito, beating them 2-0 in Narok on Saturday.

Defending champions Tusker suffered a blow in their title defence after sharing the spoils with KCB in a match where the bankers' striker Derrick Otanga netted to go joint top in the Golden Boot race with Cliftone Miheso of Kenya Police on 10 goals.

Nation Sport looks at five things learnt from round 24 matches.

Who will stop Kakamega Homeboyz?

Kakamega Homeboyz's rout of Ulinzi on Saturday at Bukhungu Stadium saw them move to 52 points from 24 matches. With Tusker dropping points, coach Bernard Mwalala's charges appear unstoppable and it will take something remarkably special to stop them.

This season they have just loss twice and while their opponents continue stumbling, Homeboyz have been consistent and victory in seven of their last 10 matches will guarantee them a deserved first gong.

AFC Leopards end five-match winless streak

After five consecutive draws, AFC Leopards finally found their rhythm with an impressive 3-0 win over Kenya Police at Nyayo National Stadium.

It was however the manner of the win that stood out as Leopards showcased high standards of football to stop the mouthy law enforcers.

Even in the past matches where they have drawn, the young Leopards side has always displayed good football with experience proving to be their main undoing.

However, with the caretaker committee allowing them to field players signed in the January transfer window, the young players have blended with the experienced ones.

Cliff Nyakeya, Johnmark Makwatta, Josephat Lopaga and custodian Levis Opiyo are some of the players, who were initially were not allowed to play for Ingwe due to a Fifa ban, but were cleared to feature for the Big Cats by FKF Caretaker committee.

Can Mathare United survive the drop again?

It is going to be very difficult for the 2008 champions to avoid the axe if their poor form in the league continues.

Over the weekend, the Slum Boys suffered their 19th defeat of the season- a 2-1 loss to Posta Rangers at the Thika Sub County Stadium.

Coach John Kamau's charges sit bottom of the table with 11 points from 24 encounters.

They have only won thrice and are nine points off safety, a position currently occupied by Wazito.

Vihiga Bullets, Wazito, Ulinzi Stars and Nzoia Sugar are also in the relegation dogfight that promises to be sizzling.

No reprieve for Sofapaka in Ouma’s first clash

Sofapaka coach Ken Odhiambo left the club on mutual consent last week due to a string of poor results this season.

His assistant David Ouma was elevated to head coach and oversaw his first game where the team played out a barren draw against newbies FC Talanta on Sunday.

The management of the team gave Ouma a target of a top five finish and he has his work cut out or else he might just follow in Odhiambo's footsteps.

Nyangweso living on borrowed time at Ulinzi

Ulinzi Stars have been struggling this season and their woes were further compounded as they conceded four against Kakamega Homeboyz.

The defeat relegated Ulinzi Stars to 15th position and Nzoia leapfrogged them following their barren draw against Vihiga Bullets at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma.

Ulinzi Stars have amassed a paltry 26 points from 22 rounds, but have ties against AFC Leopards and Sofapaka in hand.

Nyangweso's charges have now been drown into the relegation fight and he now faces the fight of his life to save his job and also the team from the axe.