FKF-PL Round 23: What we learnt

Kakamega Homeobyz will lead take an eight-point lead as the the Football Kenya Federation Premier League takes a 10-day break after the weekend's round 23 matches.

Homeboyz saw off Ulinzi Stars 1-0 at the Thika Sub County Stadium to underline their title credentials.

AFC Leopards drew their 10th match of the season after playing out a 1-1 against a mouthy Kenya Police at Nyayo National Stadium.

Gor Mahia got back to winning ways by beating Wazito 1-0 at the Narok County Stadium.

Coach Andreas Spier had lost 2-0 to Kenya Police the previous weekend. Nation Sport looks at four talking points after the weekend matches.

Kakamega Homeboyz show champions mentality

After losing 2-0 to Bandari the previous weekend to see their lead cut to five points, Kakamega Homeboyz bounced back to see off a stubborn Ulinzi and a healthy eight-point lead.

Homeboyz leads the log on 49 matches with defending champions Tusker in second place on 41 points after playing out a barren draw against KCB last Tuesday at the MISC, Kasarani Annex.

With 12 matches to go, Homeboyz are slowly marching to their first ever title. Can anyone stop them?

Bandari's revival under Kimani continues

The coastal side bagged their third consecutive win after beating third-placed Nairobi City Stars 1-0 at Mbaraki grounds in Mombasa.

The win saw Bandari coach Anthony Kimani stretch his unbeaten run to five matches since taking over from Rwandan tactician Andre Cassa Mbungo last month.

The Dockers sit sixth on the log on 37 points, same as KCB, who are one place above them due to a superior goal difference.

Apart from City Stars, the coastal side have also beaten leaders Kakamega Homeboyz and FC Talanta since Kimani took over.

A late title push might be in the offing if Kimani can keep up the good results.

Sofapaka coach Ken Odhiambo a man under siege

Despite having a successful spell at Bandari, Ken Odhiambo has not replicated the same form at Sofapaka.

Batoto ba Mungu’s performances are not inspiring despite boasting good players like Harambee Stars playmaker Lawrence Juma.

Last Wednesday, Sofapaka lost 2-1 to FC Talanta to extend their winless run to five games.

They last triumph in the league came on February 12 when they beat Wazito 2-1 at Nyayo National Stadium.

Odhiambo could be living on the borrowed time at the club if the current trend continues.

Ulinzi Stars shooting blanks

Ulinzi Stars' 1-0 loss to Homeoboyz now means they have not won in their past four matches.

The soldiers' strikers have also been misfiring with Oscar Wamalwa and Mike Bikokwa leading the club’s scoring charts with a paltry three points, seven behind top scorer Clifton Miheso of Kenya Police.