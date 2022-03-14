FKF-PL Round 22: What we learnt

Dennis Magige

Bandari's Dennis Magige (left) challenges Kakamega Homeboyz striker Michael Isabwa during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Mbaraki Stadium in Mombasa on March 13, 2022.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kariobangi Sharks striker Felix Oluoch is also on nine goals, while Brian Marita of Posta Rangers has so far netted eight goals.
  • Free scoring Tanzanian import Ibrahim Joshua, who plies his trade with Tusker, took his tally to seven goals after netting the lone goal in their win over Kariobangi Sharks.

The fight for the Football Kenya Federation Premier League title intensified over the weekend with Kakamega Homeboyz's lead at the top cut to six points after they lost 2-1 away to Bandari.

