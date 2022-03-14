FKF-PL Round 22: What we learnt

The fight for the Football Kenya Federation Premier League title intensified over the weekend with Kakamega Homeboyz's lead at the top cut to six points after they lost 2-1 away to Bandari.

AFC Leopards' clash with Sofapaka at Nyayo National Stadium was marred with chaos after a fight broke out between the two technical benches.

Sofapaka assistant coach David Ouma was red-carded, while his AFC Leopards counterpart Tom Juma with whom they almost exchanged blows was yellow-carded.

Gor Mahia's German coach Andreas Spier suffered his first defeat, while Salim Babu continues to steady Nzoia Sugar's ship as they moved away from the relegation zone.

With only 12 matches to go, here are four things learnt from the weekend matches.

Homeboyz's title credentials tested

Leaders Kakamega Homeboyz suffered their second defeat of the season after going down 2-1 to hosts Bandari at the Mbaraki Sports grounds in Mombasa.

Midfielder Kevin Kimani and forward William Wadri were on target for the dockers, while Homeboyz's solitary goal was netted by defender Sylvester Owino.

The defeat allowed defending champions Tusker, who are second on the log, cut Homeboyz's advantage from nine to six points.

Coach Bernard Mwalala's charges lead on 46 points from 22 matches, while Tusker, under the tutelage of veteran coach Robert Matano, are on 40 points after a hard fought 1-0 win over Kariobangi Sharks at Ruaraka grounds, courtesy of Ibrahim Joshua's first half strike.

The only other defeat for Homeboyz this season came on January 4 when the fell 1-0 to newbies FC Talanta at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.

Andreas Spiers tastes first defeat

German coach and Former Football Kenya Federation Technical Director Andreas Spiers suffered first loss since being appointed Gor Mahia coach, as the defending champions were beaten 2-0 by Kenya Police at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

it was the first match for new Police coach Sammy 'Pamzo' Omollo and assistant Musa Otieno.

Goals from Francis Kahata and Clinton Kinanga sunk K'Ogalo, who had not lost a match under the tactician, who took up the role on February 1.

It was sweat revenge for Omollo, who was axed from K'Ogalo as assistant coach together with British Mark Harrison in January, before Spiers' appointment.

Police parted ways with John Bobby Ogolla and Austrian Technical Director Lukaz Tott last week.

Police had gone seven matches without a win. Despite the loss, Gor Mahia are still fifth on 35 points from 21 matches, while Kenya Police have climbed to 10th on the log with 27 points.

Nzoia Sugar move out of relegation zone

James Kibande struck in the first half as Nzoia Sugar edged out Posta Rangers 1-0 at Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani Annex on Sunday.

The win saw coach Salim Babu's charges leapfrog Wazito and they now occupy 15th position on the log.

Wazito are 16th on 20 points after falling to KCB on Saturday. Nzoia are now two points ahead of them with both teams having played 22 matches.

The win continued the cane cutters' resurgence under Babu, who was appointed on January 28 and is unbeaten in the six matches.

He has won thrice and drawn the same number of matches since joining the team from National Super League side Kisumu All Stars.

Golden Boot race hots up

The league's top scorer Clifton Miheso (10 goals) has been on a goal drought allowing other players to close in on him.

Miheso's last goal was on February 26 during their clash against Wazito and he has now gone four games without a goal.

KCB forward Derrick Otanga netted his ninth goal of the season in the bankers' 2-0 win over Wazito at Kasarani Annex on Saturday.

Kariobangi Sharks striker Felix Oluoch is also on nine goals, while Brian Marita of Posta Rangers has so far netted eight goals.