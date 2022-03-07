FKF-PL Round 20: What we learnt

Leaders Kakamega Homeboyz are emerging as strong favourites to clinch their maiden Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) title after opening an eight-point gap over the weekend.

The highlight of the 20th round was Vihiga Bullets, who have been occupying the last spot in the 18 table team for the better part of the season, exchanging positions with second last Mathare United after beating FC Talanta 2-1 at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega.

Record champions Gor Mahia bounced back with a 2-0 win over Ulinzi Stars at Moi Stadium in Kisumu where they have shifted their base after the FKF caretaker committee banned them from using Nyayo National Stadium or Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani due to crowd trouble.

High-flying Nzoia Sugar also picked points away with a 3-0 thrashing of relegation candidates Mathare United, while KCB remain winless in the last four matches following a barren draw against 2009 champions Sofapaka.

Here are the five things learnt from round 20 of the FKF-PL matches.

Kakamega Homeboyz serious title contenders

Kakamega Homeboyz continued to consolidate their lead at the top of the league with a convincing 3-1 win over Posta Rangers at Thika Sub County Stadium.

Goals from midfielder David Okoth, Stephen Opuku and defender Sylvester Owino ensured Abana ba Ingoo continued with their fine run this season.

It was a third consecutive win for coach Bernard Mwalala's charges and it took their points tally to 43, eight more than second placed Nairobi City Stars, who succumbed to Bidco United 2-0 at the same venue.

With only 14 matches to go, Homeboyz are certainty on the the right track for a maiden gong. Their next four matches appear winnable on paper and maximum points against Bullets, Bandari and Ulinzi Stars will take them to within touching distance of the crown.

The Kakamega-based side is the only team who have lost once this season, having fallen to FC Talanta by a solitary goal at Bukhungu Stadium on January 4.

Vihiga Bullets off the bottom

Newbies Vihiga Bullets have found it rough since being promoted in the top-flight league from the National Super League as compared to their fellow promoted sides FC Talanta and Kenya Police.

However on Sunday, Bullets produced one of their finest performances this season to shock FC Talanta 2-1 at the Bukhungu Stadium courtesy of goals from Nicholas Masaba and defender Zablon Cheloti, while Francis Kahiro netted the lone goal for the visitors.

It was their second win of the season following their victory against Wazito on January 4 at the Bukhungu Stadium.

The win saw Bullets leapfrog Mathare United and are now second last having occupied the bottom place for the better half of the season.

They have amassed 12 points from 19 encounters, while the Slum Boys are 18th with a paltry10 points from 20 matches.

Coach Juma Abdalla charges are still waiting for the outcome of their abondoned match against former champions Gor Mahia at the Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani three weeks ago.

Their next three matches are at home against Kakamega Homeboyz, Nairobi City Stars and Nzoia Sugar.

Was Salim Ali the right man to replace Okumbi?

Since being appointed as Posta Rangers coach on February 10 to replace Stanley Okumbi, Salim Ali has overseen four matches and won only once.

Rangers were trounced 3-1 by league leaders Kakamega Homeboyz at the Thika Sub County Stadium on Saturday.

Okumbi left Posta Rangers in the fifth position on the log to further his studies in Germany early last month.

Under his tutelage, the mailmen had beaten KCB, Gor Mahia and defending champions Tusker.

However since he left, things have gone south for the once vibrant side with losses to AFC Leopards, Gor Mahia, Homeboyz and had a slim 1-0 win over limping FC Talanta.

They have dropped to seventh position on the log with 29 points from 20 matches.

Maybe it is too early to judge Ali, but conceding three goals in the first half has not happened to the mailmen this season when Okumbi was at the helm.

Bandari’s winless streak continues

The dockers allowed 13 time champions AFC Leopards to rally from behind and force a 2-2 draw at Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday.

Skipper Marvin Odhiambo secured the vital point for "Ingwe" when he struck eight minutes from time. Leopards' other goal was scored by Maxwell Otieno in the first-half, while Bandari's goals were netted by Yohana Mwita and Hassan Abdalah.

Bandari have now not won in nine matches. They last collected maximum points in the league when they beat Sofapaka by a solitary goal at the Dawson Mwanyumba Stadium in Taita Taveta County on January 4.

New coach Anthony ‘Modo’ Kimani's wait for a win continues since taking over from Rwandese tactician Casa Mbung’o.

Bandari are eighth on the log on 28 points from 20 matches.

Can Mathare pull of a another surviving trick?

Last season Mathare United hired Frank Ouna with a few matches remaining to the end of the league and he successfully led them to survive the chop.

This season, the 2008 champions find themselves almost in the same situation as they are rocked bottom with 14 matches left.

Vihiga Bullets' win against FC Talanta not only relegated the Slum Boys to the bottom of the league, but also opened a two-point gap over them.

On Saturday, they lost 3-0 to Nzoia Sugar at Kasarani Annex. This was the third consecutive game they have conceded three goals.

The Slum Boys have let in 45 goals, the highest in the league.