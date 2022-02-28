FKF-PL Round 19: What we learnt

The Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) entered round 19 over the weekend just a day after Fifa suspended Kenya from international competitions.

The world football governing body President Gianni Infantino cited government interference as the reason why Kenya was suspended and issued a condition of reinstating the disbanded Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and dissolving the Caretaker Committee for the suspension to be lifted.

The suspension means the winner of the FKF-PL will not participate in the Confederation of African football matches if the issues remain unresolved until the end of the season.

Nevertheless, the ban didn’t affect the local league as all the matches went on as planned.

However, Ulinzi Stars were forced to host their tie against KCB at the Kericho Green Stadium after the FKF Caretaker committee last week banned Nakuru ASK Grounds and Utalii grounds from hosting league matches due to their current poor state.

Here are five things learnt from FKF-PL round 19 matches.

Kakamega Homeboyz underline title credentials

Goals from Yema Mwana, his fifth of the season, David Okoth and an Anthony Simas own goal were enough for leaders Homeboyz to sink Bidco United 3-1 at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega on Sunday.

The Thika-based side's lone goal came from Jacob Onyang’o spot kick.

Second-placed Nairobi City Stars had on Saturday closed to within two points of the leaders following a 3-0 thumping of relegation-threatened Mathare United at Thika Sub County Stadium.

Homeboyz lead the log on 40 points from 19 games with 15 matches to the end of the season, but they should now be considered serious title contenders.

Abana ba Ingo have only lost once so far this season- 1-0 defeat to FC Talanta on January 4 at Bukhungu.

New coach, same old Bandari

Bandari’s long wait for a win continued over the weekend following a 1-1 draw against 19 time champions Gor Mahia at Mbaraki grounds.

William Wadri's goal in the second half cancelled Peter Lwasa's opener for Gor in a match which new Bandari coach Anthony ‘Modo’ Kimani claimed they dominated and missed clear cut scoring chances.

Bandari mutually parted ways with Rwandese coach Casa Mbung’o due to poor results.

The draw took the dockers' winless streak to eight matches since their last win on January 4 when they beat Sofapaka by a solitary goal at the Dawson Mwanyumba Stadium in Taita Taveta County.

On a positive note, forward Umaru Kasumba and midfielder Dennis Magige featured in the match after been out for a while due to injuries.

John Bobby Ogolla living on borrowed time at Kenya Police

Kenya Police coach John Bobby Ogolla's days at the club are numbered with results continuing to dwindle.

On Saturday, custodian Reuben Juma's double howler cost the law enforcers in a 3-2 loss to financially troubled Wazito at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Juma was substituted after the break with youngster Job Ochieng’, who joined the team last month from Mathare United, making his debut in between the sticks.

The star-studded side have not won their last five matches with their last triumph in the league coming on January 15 when they beat Mathare United 2-1 at Ruaraka grounds.

Though they boast of big names, the new recruits are yet to gel and claims of Ogolla not in full control of the team rife.

Salim Ali picks first win at Posta Rangers

Posta Rangers ended a two-match loss by edging out newbies FC Talanta 1-0 at Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani Annex.

Midfielder Brian Marita scored the lone goal in the 52nd minute to bag maximum points for the mailmen.

This was the first win for coach Salim Ali, who took over in February from Stanley Okumbi, who resigned to go for further coaching studies in Germany.

The goal was Marita’s ninth of the season and he is now just a goal shy of top scorer Cliftone Miheso of Kenya Police, who scored in their loss to Wazito.

Rangers had recorded identical 3-1 losses to Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards, but now sit seventh on 29 points from 19 matches courtesy of the win.

Is Salim Babu the man to rekindle Nzoia Sugar's season?

Since being appointed on January 29 after the unceremonious exit of Ibrahim Shikanda, new Nzoia coach Salim Babu is yet to lose a match despite meeting top sides in the last three matches.

Babu led Nzoia to identical 1-1 draws against league leaders Kakamega Homeboyz and second-placed Nairobi City Stars.

The cane cutters shocked Kariobangi Sharks 1-0 on Saturday at the Thika Sub County Stadium courtesy of Joseph Mwangi's powerful strike in the 48th minute.

Though Nzoia Sugar sit 16th on the log, they are five points ahead of Mathare United and six points above bottom-placed Vihiga Bullets.