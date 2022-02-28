FKF-PL Round 19: What we learnt

Washington Munene

AFC Leopards' Washington Munene (right) vies for the Vihiga Bullets' Nathan Masamba during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Nyayo National Stadium on February 27, 2022.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Though Nzoia Sugar sit 16th on the log, they are five points ahead of Mathare United and six points above bottom-placed Vihiga Bullets.
  • Interestingly, the sugar millers' next three games are against Mathare United, Vihiga Bullets and Wazito, who are separated by four points.

The Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) entered round 19 over the weekend just a day after Fifa suspended Kenya from international competitions.

