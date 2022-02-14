FKF-PL Round 18: What we learnt

The second leg of the 2021/22 Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) kicked off over the weekend with the notable incident being the chaotic scenes witnessed in the abandoned clash between Gor Mahia and bottom-placed Vihiga Bullets at Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani.

Leaders Kakamega Homeboyz widened their gap at the top to five points thanks to a 3-1 romp over relegation-threatened Mathare United at Ruaraka grounds.

Tusker and Sofapaka also secured vital wins, while Kenya Police continue to stumble, despite making some of the biggest signings in the league.

Here are five talking points from round 18 matches.

Hooliganism rears it ugly head once again

What promised to be an entertaining clash failed to resume in the second half after chaos broke out among Gor Mahia fans leading to the injury of three people.

The trio which included Gor's Head of Security, Lawrence Odhiambo, were rushed to Neema hospital with serious injuries.

Odhiambo hit a fan who had jumped the gate to watch the game without paying the Sh200 entry fee causing him grave injuries on his head.

The fans turned to him with kicks, blows and blunt objects, before he ran to the terraces for rescue and was carried to a nearby ambulance. Another fan who was rushed to hospital had also been injured during the fracas at the gate.

This was the fifth incident of hooliganism witnessed this season in the top flight league.

On December 18, chaos marred the clash between Gor and Bandari which the former won 2-1.

In the game, center referee George Mwai and his assistant Michael Maru were also attacked as they were heading to the dressing room at the break over a controversial penalty he had handed to Homeboyz in the first half.

After 20 minutes of play in the second half, Mwai had to hand over the whistle to fourth official Wilson Otieno and claimed he was stressed.

On December 8, Mathare United players attacked the referee for awarding Homeboyz a last minute penalty in a game which ended 2-2.

On November 7, Bandari players and fans had to flee and jump over the fence after being attacked by Homeboyz fans during their game at Bukhungu Stadium.

NTV reporter Zacchaeus Mwasame was not spared as he was roughed up for recording the chaotic scenes.

Former Vihiga coach Evans Mafuta was also attacked by an irate supporters on October 20 after they lost 3-0 to Kariobangi Sharks at Bukhungu Stadium.

Kakamega Homeboyz not title pretenders

The league leaders returned to winning ways after edging out Mathare United 3-1 on Saturday at Kasarani.

Draws recorded by their closest challengers Nairobi City Stars and KCB against Nzoia Sugar and Bandari respectively ensured they increased their lead to five points.

Homeboyz now have 37 points from 18 matches.

Are Tusker back on track?

Tusker continued with their resurgence in the league with 2-0 win over Ulinzi Stars at Ruaraka grounds.

This was the first defeat for Ulinzi coach Benjamin Nyangweso since resuming his role at the 2010 champions two weeks after being away for six months on military duties.

Midfielders Jackson Macharia and Shami Kibwana scored in the 63rd and 65th minutes respectively as Tusker bagged maximum points in their third consecutive game to move sixth on the log on 29 points.

Sofapaka end skid

Sofapaka ended their five match winless streak with a 2-0 victory over Wazito at Utalii grounds.

Captain Lawrence Juma netted in the 56th minute to add to Joe Waithira's 18th minute goal as Batoto ba Mungu climbed to 10th position with 24 points from 17 games.

This was Juma's sixth goal this season and he is now three goals shy of joint top scorers Cliftone Miheso of Kenya Police and Felix Oluoch of Kariobangi Sharks.



Star-studded Kenya Police continue to stumble

Big spenders Kenya Police continued to struggle in the league despite signing top players in the January transfer window.

They lost to Kariobangi Sharks at Nyayo National Stadium and have now not won in the past four matches despite their good squad depth.

Kenya Police last won a match on January 15 when they beat Mathare United 2-1 at Ruaraka.

On Saturday, former AFC Leopards striker Elvis Rupia and Kenyan international Francis Kahata came on in the second hal, but they didn’t impress and attracted jeers from the law enforcement officers' fans at the stadium.

Former KCB defender David ‘Messi’ Owino, who also recently joined the team, played the entire 90 minutes