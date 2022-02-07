FKF-PL Round 17: What we learnt

The 2021-2022 Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) reached its half-way point at the weekend with Kakamega Homeboyz perched at the top.

The league resumed after a 10-day break to pave way for FKF Cup matches, but FKF Caretaker committee Head of Competitions, Ali Amour, has since confirmed that the competition will not take place this season due to lack of sponsorship.

This means Kenya will not have a representative in the Caf Confederation Cup next season.

New Gor Mahia coach Andreas Spier won his first game, while leaders Kakamega Homeobyz missed the chance to increase their advantage at the top.

Here are five things learnt from the weekend matches.

Andreas Spier up and running at K'Ogalo

The 60-year-old German coach led Gor Mahia to an emphatic 3-1 win over Posta Rangers at Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani in his first assignment since being appointed Tuesday last week.

He took over the position from British coach Mark Harrisson, who was fired alongside his assistant Sammy Omollo and goalkeeper trainer Jerry Onyango, due to a string of poor results in the league.

Goals from Peter Lwasa, Samuel Onyango and Sando Sando Yangayay sealed maximum points for K’Ogalo. Rangers' lone goal was netted by Cavin Odongo.

The win was sweet revenge for Gor, who lost 3-0 to the mailmen on January 26. The win took Gor to fourth position on the log with 30 points, four behind league leaders Kakamega Homeboyz.

Spier will hope to build on the win ahead of next weekend's Mashemeji Derby against AFC Leopards.

Pressure on Casa Mbung’o as Bandari lose again

Rwandese tactician Casa Mbung’o is living on borrowed time as Bandari coach with results continuing to worsen.

The Dockers lost to Tusker 2-0 on Sunday at Mbaraki grounds only three days after a 1-0 loss to the brewers at Ruaraka grounds.

David Majak, who returned to Tusker after his loan deal with Swedish topflight side Kalmar FF lapsed in December, scored his first goal, while midfielder Erick Zakayo was also on target.

Bandari have now not won in their past six matches, with their last victory being on January 4 when they beat Sofapaka by a solitary goal at Dawson Mwanyumba Stadium in Wundanyi.

The club has been hit with injuries of its key players among them Umaru Kasumba, Dennis Magige, Whyvone Isuza, Reagan Keegan and defender Faraj Ominde.

The poor performances has seen the club drop to position eight on 25 points from 17 matches

Kakamega Homeboyz fail to widen the gap at the top

Hosts Homeobyz were favourites to win against Nzoia Sugar at the Bukhungu Stadium, but were unlucky as the tie ended 1-1.

Having dropped two points, Homeboyz's lead to the top has been cut to three points by second placed Nairobi City Stars, who beat Kariobangi Sharks 1-0 on Saturday.

Homeboyz are on 34 points, while City Stars have amassed 31 points. At Bukhungu, defender Sylvester Owino gave the hosts the lead in the 36th before lethal forward Levis Okello restored parity for the cane cutters in the 59th minute.

With the second leg starting this weekend, all eyes will be on Homeboyz to see if they can remain at the top.

Mathare United end 12-match winless streak

The last time the 2008 champions won a league match was on October 20 when they beat Sofapaka 2-1 at Thika Sub County Stadium.

It was the only game they picked maximum points under the reign of former coach Ezekiel Akwana, who resigned two weeks ago due to financial distress at the club.

However, they gave former Wazito coach John Kamau a warm welcome when they beat highly rated FC Talanta 2-0 at the Ruaraka grounds on Saturday.

Goals from winger Danson Kago and Daniel ‘Van Persie’ Otieno bagged the maximum points for the Slum Boys.

Kamau was sacked by Wazito on January 13, where he was the assistant coach to Francis Kimanzi.

The win saw Mathare United take their points tally to 10 points from 17 points, but they are still second from bottom on the league. Coach Kamau will hope the win is a sign of good things to come as they bid to avoid the drop.

Ulinzi welcomes back coach Benjamin Nyangweso

The experienced coach has been away for six months on military duty and returned to the touchline to guide the soldiers to a 1-0 win over Wazito at Nakuru Showground.

In his absence, former Kenyan international Stephen Ochola was in charge of the team in an acting capacity.

Daniel Waweru scored the winning goal in the 14th minute to end the soldiers' five-match winless streak and condemned Wazito, also under a new coach Frank Ouna, to a ninth loss of the season.