FKF-PL Round 17: What we learnt

Patrick Aussems

AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems reacts during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Bidco United at Nyayo National Stadium on February 6, 2022.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
New Content Item (1)

By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Daniel Waweru scored the winning goal in the 14th minute to end the soldiers' five-match winless streak and condemned Wazito, also under a new coach Frank Ouna, to a ninth loss of the season. 
  • Ulinzi Stars are 11th on 21 points from 15 matches with two games in hand, while Wazito are 15th on 16 points having played two games more. 

The 2021-2022 Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) reached its half-way point at the weekend with Kakamega Homeboyz perched at the top.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.