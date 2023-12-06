FKF-PL review: Gor go top, Sofapaka win, Homeboyz gaining ground

Champions Gor Mahia ascended to the top of Football Kenya Federation Premier League standings for the first time this season following a 2-1 win over Kariobangi Sharks at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Sunday.

The record Kenyan champions are now on course to retain their title, with striker Benson Omala still on top of the scoring charts with nine goals.

Omala, 22, scored the winner in the added time of the game to send travel K’Ogalo fans into a frenzy at Kenyatta Stadium.

Murang’a Seal and Posta Rangers have been interchanging the top spot since the season started, with the latter being at the top for the better part.

K’Ogalo had to wait until the match day 13 to cruise to the top on 27 points, two more than Rangers, who recorded their second loss of the season by going down to Nairobi City Stars 1-0 at the same venue on Saturday.

Murang'a Seal, who started the season well, have dropped to sixth on 21 points following back-to-back losses to KCB and Kenya Police.

They lost 2-1 to KCB two weeks ago and 2-0 to Kenya Police last weekend.

Apart from being at the top for the first time this season, Gor remain the only unbeaten team in the league and have only conceded five goals, the least in the league.

They have scored 16 goals, two fewer than highest scorers KCB, Kakamega Homeboyz and Posta Rangers.

“Once we are at the top and with the huge fan base which motivates us to perform well, our opponents should forget the league. It wouldn’t be easy to dislodge us from the top. We also have to keep our focus,” Gor Mahia midfielder Boniface Omondi told Nation Sport.

Omala could also hit double digits if he scores against Nzoia Sugar at Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay County this weekend.

Omala scored in Gor Mahia's 2-0 win over Muhoroni Youth at the same venue two weeks ago.

As Gor bask in glory, 2009 champions Sofapaka - who have been at the bottom of the standings for the better part of the season - have now risen to 16th on the log.

Batoto ba Mungu, with only 12 travelling players, thrashed Nzoia Sugar 3-0 at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma to move from the bottom of the table. The club travelled with a lean squad and only had one player on the bench as others were on strike due to unpaid salaries running to over six months.

Sofapaka are on 11 points, two more than 17th-place Nzoia Sugar. Muhoroni Youth are rock bottom on nine points.

The poor string of results, including the loss to Sofapaka, has Nzoia Sugar coach Godfrey 'Solo' Oduor under pressure.