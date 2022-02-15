FKF-PL: Resurgent Tusker eye double against Ulinzi

Kevin Kimani

Tusker's Rogers Ouma (right) vies for the ball with Bandari's Kevin Kimani during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Ruaraka grounds on February 2, 2022.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In their last 10 meetings, Tusker have bagged maximum points in five, against Ulinzi’s two. The other three matches have ended in draws.
  • In preparation for Wednesday's clash, Ulinzi have been spending several hours on their attack and defence. It is the two departments that coach Benjamin Nyangweso felt cost them victory last Saturday. 

Defending champions Tusker will aim to go third in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) table when they face Ulinzi Stars in a mid-week clash at the Nakuru Agricultural Society of Kenya Showgrounds Wednesday.

