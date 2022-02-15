FKF-PL: Resurgent Tusker eye double against Ulinzi

Defending champions Tusker will aim to go third in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) table when they face Ulinzi Stars in a mid-week clash at the Nakuru Agricultural Society of Kenya Showgrounds Wednesday.

The brewers will be out to complete a double on the soldiers having beaten them 2-0 last Saturday at the Ruaraka grounds, Nairobi.

The hard-fought victory saw the 12-time champions move to sixth on the log with 29 points from 17 matches, eight below leaders Kakamega Homeboyz, who have played one more match.

Four-time winners Ulinzi, who have blown hot and cold this season, are 13th with 21 points from 16 matches.

The soldiers come into this match having registered just one victory (1-0 win over Wazito) in their last five league matches. They have drawn three and lost once.

Tusker have been on the mend since their poor start to the season and coach Robert Matano's charges are favourites to bag all points.

They are the league's form team winning four of their last five matches, but Matano expects a tough clash.

“Playing the same team twice in a row is not easy. Things have even been made worse by the little time we had for preparations but we will give our best,” said the veteran tactician.

A win will take them to within five points of leaders Homeboyz. The last time the two teams clashed at the venue was on June 30, 2021 with Tusker rallying from a goal down to emerge 4-1 winners and qualify for the Caf Champions League.

But the Kenyan champions' run in the competition was short-lived as they crashed out at the first round stage.

With Ulinzi keen on avenging the two successive losses, and bettering their poor record against Tusker, the return leg promises to be explosive.

In their last 10 meetings, Tusker have bagged maximum points in five, against Ulinzi’s two. The other three matches have ended in draws.