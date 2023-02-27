FKF-PL: Resurgent Mathare United on the mend

Former champions Mathare United's season is looking bright after they moved out of the relegation zone in the Football Kenya Federation Premier (FKF-PL).

The Slum Boys were until Round 11 matches still rock bottom of the league.

On February 2, they fired coach Boniface Omondi, two days before they lost 5-0 to Kenya Police at Moi International Sports Center Kasarani.

The situation worsened on February 8 after FKF suspended defender Lennox Ogutu and midfielder Alphonce Ndonye over match-fixing claims.

However, they seemed to have found their footing, winning thrice in their last four games to move out of the danger zone.

They defeated Vihiga Bullets 1-0 on February 8 and ran supreme in the "Slum" Derby on February 15, coming from a goal down to edge Kariobangi Sharks 2-1 at Kasarani Annex.

They gave Tusker a ran for their money a week ago despite narrowly losing 2-1 at Ruaraka Grounds.

Last Saturday, midfielder Donald Otieno scored a late goal as they dispatched a stubborn Wazito 1-0 at Ruaraka Grounds.

The 2008 champions now sit 15th on the log on 13 points from 15 games.

Under the tutelage of acting coach Sam Koko, Mathare, who have two games in hand, have leapfrogged Nairobi City Stars ( 12points), Wazito (10 points) and Vihiga Bullets (four points).

Coach Koko says they are focused on finishing in a respectable position.

"We are training hard and doing a lot of talking with the boys so that they can focus on their football careers. I'm happy the efforts are paying off on the pitch," Koko told Nation Sport.

"The poor start to the season is now behind us. We are focused on winning our matches," added Koko.

The partnership between Otieno and his striker Donald Ange seems to be working wonders.

The two have a combined total of 11 goals with Otieno netting four, while Ange has an impressive seven goals to his account.

Following their hard fought 2-1 over Kenya Police, leaders Gor Mahia have a four-point lead at the top with a game in hand.

K'Ogalo, who have a massed 37 points from 16 matches, have conceded the least number of goals (seven) and have just lost once this season (1-0 to KCB on January 4).

Nzoia Sugar, who have had back-to-back draws against Posta Rangers and FC Talanta, are second on 34 points.

The Sugar millers have the same points as KCB, who have an inferior goal difference.

Tusker, who have won their last two matches, are fourth on 31 points, while AFC Leopards complete the top five places with 29 points.