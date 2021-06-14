FKF-PL resumes as race for Caf slot intesifies

After a two-week break, the Football Kenya Federation Premier League resumes Tuesday as the race to be top by June 30 continues.

With Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards booking their slots in the final of the FKF Cup, focus now shits to the battle for the sole Caf Champions League slot.

League leaders Tusker, who were knocked out by AFC Leoaprds in the FKF Cup quarterfinal stage, face Posta Rangers at Ruaraka grounds Tuesday, while second placed KCB, who were also dumped out of the cup competiton, play Bidco United at Thika Stadium Wednesday.

Tusker coach Robert ‘The Lion’ Matano said he will now employ all arsenal required to win the league and represent Kenya in the Caf competition next season after their 1-0 loss to Ingwe.

Rangers, who are 13th on the log, will also be looking to get back to winning ways after a 3-1 loss to Kakamega Homeboyz in their last league game two weeks ago.

KCB leading goal scorer Derrick Otanga told Nation Sport the team has worked on its defensive weakness as they target the Caf slot.

“We have assessed ourselves and trained hard so as not to only earn the Caf slot, but also win the league. Conceding has been our main undoing, but we also have to score the goal. As a striker, I’m ready for the battle,” said Otanga, who has bagged six goals this season.

KCB lost 1-0 in an ill-tempered clash against 2009 champions Sofapaka in their last league match on May 29 that saw coaches Zedekiah Otieno and Ken Odhiambo clash in their post-match interviews.

FKF Cup losing semi-finalists Bidco offers a litmus test for KCB as they target to remain in the lesgue on their debut season.

“My focus is to continue with the good performances we have had. After the Betway Cup exit, we return to the league with vigour of getting impressive results,” said tactician Anthony Akhulia.

Gor and Leopards have a date with relegation bound Mathere United and Sofapaka respectively on Thursday.

Mathare will host K’Ogalo at Ruaraka grounds, while Leopards will square it out with Batoto ba Mungu in Wundanyi.

FIXTURES - All matches kick off at 3pm

Tuesday

Nairobi City Stars v Western Stima, Utalii Grounds

Nzoia Sugar v Vihiga United, Sudi stadium, Bungoma

Bandari v Ulinzi Stars, Mbaraki Grounds

Tusker v Posta Rangers, Ruaraka grounds

Wednesday

Sofapaka v AFC Leopards, Wundanyi

Bidco United v KCB, Thika Stadium

Mathare United v Gor Mahia, Ruaraka grounds

Wazito v Kariobangi Sharks, Utalii grounds