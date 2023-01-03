FKF-PL resumes after festive break

After a two-week break, the 2022/23 Football Kenya Federation Premier League resumes on Wednesday with nine matches on the cards across different venues.

The league took a break on December 22 to allow players celebrate Christmas and New Year with their families.

In honour of the late Brazilian legend Pele and former Tusker, KCB and Wazito defender Mark Odhiambo who died on December 27, FKF Secretary-General Barry Otieno Monday indicated that a minute of silence will be observed before the kick off of all the matches in different leagues for the next two weeks.

The highlight match of the mid-week fixtures sees former champions Gor Mahia up against KCB at Nyayo National Stadium.

League leaders and champions Tusker have a date with Vihiga Bullets at Ruaraka Stadium. AFC Leopards will be out to start the year on a high when they play winless Nairobi City Stars.

Tusker, which the only team to have collected maximum points from their matches this season, lead the log on 15 points from five games.

Under the tutelage of experienced coach Robert Matano, Tusker have also scored the highest number of goals (10), with their Ugandan forward Deogratious Ojok joint top scorer on four goals.

Last season, Tusker won their second leg meeting 2-0, while the first leg ended in a barren draw at Bukhungu Stadium.

Bullets lost 2-1 to Posta Rangers on December 21 in their league opener. They had been included in the FKF-PL fixtures six days earlier after FKF successfully got a stay order against the Sports Disputes Tribunal's ruling to uphold last season leagues which FKF had opposed.

KCB is expected to be a tough opponent to Gor Mahia, who are also yet to lose a game this season, and are fourth on the log with 10 points.

Gor Mahia striker Benson Omala has been in good form having bagged four goals in four matches.

Head-to-head record gives K'Ogalo an edge over the bankers, who last beat Gor in the league on March 7, 2021.

In their past five meetings, Gor has won twice, KCB has been victorious once and there have been two draws.

The bankers' defence has so far conceded six goals in six matches.

Nzoia Sugar and Kakamega Homeboyz, who are second and third on the log with 13 and 12 points respectively, will also be out to cut Tusker's lead at the top.

The Sugar millers will be at Thika Sub County Stadium against Bdico United, while Abana ba Ingoo welcome Kariobangi Sharks at Bukhungu Stadium.

Nzoia forward Boniface Munyendo has also netted four goals, all from the spot.

"We just don't want to score goals but also have good build up to netting the goals. Holding the ball and giving out short passes is our system of play while scoring goals is also a priority because that is what makes us win," said Nzoia Sugar coach Salim Babu.

Among the Nzoia youngsters who are featuring in their first season in FKF-PL and have so far impressed are midfielders Aineah Ndete and Prince Ayieko.

"My players have done well so far but we still have a lot of work to do despite recording good results," added Babu.

Nzoia have not drawn any fixture and only dropped points when they lost 1-0 to Gor Mahia in their 1-0 loss season on November 19 last year.

All the last five matches between Nzoia Sugar and Bidco United have ended in draws.

Nairobi City Stars, Sofapaka, Kenya Police and Mathare United will also be out to get their first wins of the season.

Fixtures (All fixtures kick off at 3pm unless stated)

Sofapaka v FC Talanta (Kasarani Annex 1pm)

Tusker v Vihiga Bullets (Ruaraka)

Kenya Police v Wazito (Kasarani Annex, 3.15pm)

Bandari v Posta Rangers (Mbaraki)

Ulinzi Stars v Mathare United (Ulinzi Sports Complex)

Bidco United v Nzoia Sugar (Thika)

Gor Mahia v KCB (Nyayo)

Nairobi City Stars v AFC Leopards (Kasarani)