FKF-PL: Police out to put rampant Gor Mahia in check

The clash pitting Gor Mahia against Kenya Police will be the highlight of the weekend as Football Kenya Federation Premier League enters Round 17.

Both sides are on a good run with Gor top of the league with 34 points while Police are fourth with 28 points.

Gor's resurgence has been fuelled by the rich form of league top scorer Benson Omala while Police have been steered to the top four by striker Elvis Rupia. Omala has scored 15 goals while Rupia has 11 so far.

The tactical prowess of Irishman Jonathan McKinstry of Gor Mahia and Francis Baraza of Police could also come to the fore on Sunday at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

The Round 17 matches will be played from Friday to Sunday as FKF-PL reaches midway stage.

On Friday afternoon, 2009 champions Sofapaka host Kariobangi Sharks at Kasarani Annex.

On Saturday, six matches will be on the cards while two will be staged on Sunday.

Defending champions Tusker play Posta Rangers the same day at Kasarani Annex.

Second-placed KCB face AFC Leopards in another mouth-watering clash on Sunday at MISC Kasarani. KCB are second on 33 points from 16 matches and could go top if they beat AFC Leopards and Gor drop points.

Last season, KCB beat Leopards 2-0 in the first leg while Ingwe won the second leg 2-1.

Gor have only suffered one defeat this season, against KCB on January 4. With the title race taking shape, dropping points at this stage will work against coach McKinstry's charges.

This week, Gor and Police fans have engaged in heated banter on various social media platforms ahead of the Saturday clash.

The game has been dubbed the Government Derby since Gor, who are fondly known as Sirkal, will be taking on the law enforcers commonly referred to as serikali in Swahili language.

K'Ogalo fans have dared the law enforcers who draw a huge chunk of their fans from Kenya Police Service.

"They should surrender to fate of being beaten, or wait to be handcuffed. We don't fear them," said a Gor Mahia fan Nick Okello.

"Last season we tore into you twice at Moi Stadium. This time around we shall climb on your backs. We will deal with the imposters," responded Kenya Police on their Facebook page.

The first leg match between the two sides ended in a 1-1 draw last season before Police won the second leg 2-0 at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

The focus will be on Omala and Rupia who are vying for the Golden Boot and are separated by just four goals.

Omala will have to be at his best to penetrate the Police defence marshalled by former Gor duo of Harun Shakava and captain Musa Mohamed.

Another interesting battle will be in midfield where K'Ogalo are expected to field John 'One Champe' Ochieng, Sydney Ochieng, Ernest Wendo and Alpha Onyango while Police will parade Patilla Omotto, Clifton Miheso, Duke Abuya and Francis Kahata.

Since taking over on December 6 last year, former Kenyan international Francis Baraza has changed Police fortunes on the pitch. He took over after Sammy Omollo was sacked over a string of poor results.

In the 14 matches, Baraza has overseen, he has won nine matches, drawn four and lost once.

The only loss Police have suffered under Baraza was on January 25 when they went down 2-0 to AFC Leopards at Nyayo National Stadium.

Fixtures (All matches at 3pm unless stated)

Friday

Sofapaka v Kariobangi Sharks (Kasarani Annex)

Saturday

Mathare United v Wazito ( Ruaraka)

FC Talanta v Nzoia Sugar (Kasarani Annex, 3.15 pm )

Gor Mahia v Kenya Police (Kasarani)

Bandari v Bidco United (Mbaraki)

Kakamega Homeboyz v Vihiga Bullets (Bukhungu)

Nairobi City Stars v Ulinzi Stars (Kasarani Annex, 1pm)

Sunday

KCB v AFC Leopards (Kasarani)