FKF-PL: Police aim fire at Sofapaka, Bandari welcome Mathare

Kenya Police will Wednesday hope to reignite their minimal chance of fighting for the Football Kenya Federation Premier League title when they host Sofapaka at Police Sacco Stadium in South C, Nairobi.

In Mombasa, relegation battling Mathare United face Bandari at Mbaraki Sports Club. The two rescheduled matches will kick off at 3pm.

After a scoreless draw against FC Talanta at Nyayo National Stadium last Saturday, Kenya Police coach Francis Baraza refused to give up on the title chase, saying they will fight to the last match.

Police are sixth on the league table on 50 points from 28 matches — 13 points behind leaders Gor Mahia.

If the law enforcers win all their remaining six matches they will hit a maximum of 68 points, while K'Ogalo only need five points to reach the tally.

"I can’t say we are out of the title race. The league is not won by one game and we shall fight until the last minute. Our problem is that we don’t have consistency,” said Baraza.

He also said they have to put up a good performance so as to push forward Elvis Rupia to clinch the Golden Boot award.

Rupia has so far bagged 21 goals, while the league’s top goal scorer, Gor Mahia's Benson Omala, has 25 goals to his name.

Sofapaka, who beat Kariobangi last weekend, are not chasing any title this season after Ulinzi Stars eliminated them from the Mozzart Bet Cup in the quarter-finals two weeks ago.

“Batoto ba Mungu” are 12th on 34 points from 28 matches.

Sofapaka coach David Ouma said that after exiting the Mozzart Bet Cup, their focus is on finishing in a respectable position in the league.

"We have to work hard and do better in the remaining matches so as to finish in a good position," said the former Harambee Starlets’ coach.

Police have not beaten Sofapaka since their return to the top flight league two seasons ago. Of the four meetings between the two sides, Sofapaka have won once while three games have ended in draws.

In Mombasa, Mathare United will have to beat the hosts to increase their chances of surviving relegation.

The “slum boys” have 22 points from 28 matches and are 16th, only two points above Wazito who are in 17th place.

A win or a draw for Mathare will mean the automatic relegation of bottom-placed Vihiga Bullets who have managed a paltry eight points.

However, Mathare have a huge task of beating the dockers who thrashed Bullets 7-2 last weekend, just a week after parting ways with coach Anthony “Modo” Kimani.