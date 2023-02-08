FKF-PL: Omala fires winner as Gor down Tusker

Nineteen-time champions Gor Mahia Wednesday defeated Tusker 2-1 at Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani in Nairobi to reclaim second place in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) standings.

In-form striker Benson Omala netted K’Ogalo’s winning goal on 83 minutes from the penalty spot after Tusker’s Tom Teka was adjudged to have handled the box in his area.

It was Omala’s 12th goal of the season and he leads the top scorer's list.

In the poorly attended match, Sydney Ochieng fired the hosts ahead in the 31st minute, but Shami Kibwana equalised for the Brewers’ seven minutes into the second-half.

Kenya Police FC had earlier in the day dislodged Gor from the second spot after they beat Nairobi City Stars by the same margin at Kasarani Annex.

Nzoia, who beat Kariobangi Sharks, to with 31 points. Gor and KCB have tied on 30 points, but K’Ogalo have a better goal difference.

KCB beat Sofapaka 1-0 at Kasarani Annex to keep alive their title chances.

Tusker, who have not won in their last four matches, are fifth with 25 points.

K’Ogalo took a deserved lead in the 31st minute when Sydney Ochieng beat Tusker’s goalkeeper Patrick Matasi with a rising shot after he raced well into the visitors' box.

The defending champions were forced to make a first-half substitution after Humphrey Mieno limped off

Tusker coach Robert Matano threw in Shaphan Siwa, before adding striker Ibrahim Joshua, midfielder Jackson Macharia and Erick Mmata for Deogratious Ojok, David Majak and Eric Zakayo respectively at the restart.

Tusker started the second-half strongly with Shami Mwinyi sending wide his powerful drive on 49 minutes.

He leveled for Tusker three minutes later with a well taken free-kick after Rodgers Ouma was brought down outside the K’Ogalo’s box.

Gor almost reclaimed their lead through Boniface Omondi, but Matasi was alert in his area.

Omondi's cross from the left that was handled by Teka and Omala sent Matasi the wrong way with a cool finish.

Gor’s coach Johnathan McKinstry hailed his side for the win.

"Today was really tough just as we had expected. We won because we tried to play good football and not their game of long balls. Tusker makes games very physical and you must be ready for that. The boys coped up very well.”

However, Tusker’s coach Robert Mtano blamed poor officiating on their loss.

He said Austin Odhiambo’s free-kick that led to Ochieng’s goal, and Teka’s handball that resulted in K’Ogalo’s winning penalty were wrong calls.

“Even in the first goal, that was not a foul but a bouncing ball,” lamented Matano.

“Both were wrong decisions. We played well and deserved to win or register a draw but not a loss. It is the referee who influenced today’s outcome."

Bandari players celebrate their goal against Kakamega Homeboyz during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Mbaraki grounds, Mombasa on February 8, 2023. Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

In Mombasa, Bandari FC beat Kakamega Homeboyz FC 1-0 at Mbaraki Sports Club.

Bandari got their match winner in the second half through a penalty kick by Umar Kasumba.

Bandari FC coach Anthony Kimani praised the team's spirit and determination.

“We are on the right track and I hope my players can build on this win going forward," he said.

Homeboyz coach John Baraza conceded defeat.