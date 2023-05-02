FKF-PL: Omala eyes record as title fight continues

Leaders Gor Mahia and champions Tusker's tussle for the Football Kenya Federation Premier League title continues Wednesday with fixtures against relegation fighting Mathare and Nairobi City Stars respectively.

Gor will be itching for revenge when they face Mathare United, who beat them 2-1 in the first leg at Moi International Sports Center Kasarani.

Tusker on the other hand have a easy fixture on paper when they face 'Simba wa Nairobi', who have been dishing out points to most teams in the league.

Third-placed Nzoia Sugar have FC Talanta FC to contend with at their Sudi backyard in Bungoma County. The cane cutters have 54 points, five points behind Gor and three behind second placed Tusker.

The most exciting fixture of Round 28 will be at Nyayo National Stadium when 12 time champions AFC Leopards host four time league winners Ulinzi Stars.

In Thursday's only fixture, Posta Rangers and Kariobangi Sharks clash at Kasarani Annex.Can Mathare United complete a double and dent Gor Mahia's title ambitions?

In the first leg at Kasarani on March 1, Daniel 'Van Persie' Otieno scored a stunning long range shot in the 82nd minute to hand the Slum Boys a 2-1 win over K'Ogalo.

Before that win, Mathare had not beaten Gor Mahia in three consecutive matches.

Currently, Mathare are 16th on the log on 22 points from 26 points, three ahead of second-from-bottom Wazito FC.

New Mathare United coach Collins 'Korea' Omondi will be in charge of his first match after being appointed on Monday. Omondi was serving as Posta Rangers assistant coach.

"There is a letter I'm suppose to receive from Posta Rangers and If I get it by Wednesday morning then I will be in the stands on Wednesday," he said.

"I have trained with the team and the boys have shown great hunger for a win against Gor Mahia. We have to fight to survive relegation," added the youthful coach.

His Gor Mahia counterpart Johnathan McKinstry has warned his charges against any slip ups.

"Mathare United beat us in the first leg and we have to be wary of them now that the title race is getting stiff. There is no room for mistakes and our focus is to win all our remaining matches," said McKinstry.

All eyes will Gor striker Benson Omala who could equal Maurice 'Sonyi' Ochieng's record of 26 goals set during the 1976 season. Omala leads the Golden Boot race with 25 goals.

Tusker thumped Nairobi City Stars 4-1 in the first leg and will be hoping to complete the double.

Before the first leg win, City Stars under the tutelage of former Kenyan international Nicholas Muyoti had not lost to Tusker in four matches.

Simba wa Nairobi are 14th on the log on 27 points same as FC Talanta who have an inferior goal difference.

AFC Leopards will be out to extend their good record against Ulinzi Stars having won four of their last five meetings. The soldiers will be buoyed by their win over Sofapaka in the Mozzart bet Cup quarter-finals last weekend.

This will be the second home game Leopards will be playing behind closed doors.

Fixtures (All matches kick off at 3pm)

Wednesday

Nairobi City Stars v Tusker (Ruaraka)

AFC Leopards v Ulinzi Stars (Nyayo)

Nzoia v FC Talanta (Sudi)

KCB v Bandari (Kasarani Annex)

Kakamega Homeboyz v Wazito (Bukhungu)

Gor Mahia v Mathare United (Kasarani)

Kenya Police v Bidco United (Police Sacco)

Thursday