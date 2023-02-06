FKF-PL: Nzoia Sugar maintain slim lead in title chase

A tight title race continues to play out in this season's Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) with Nzoia Sugar’s lead at the top down to just one point.

It was yet another weekend to forget for defending champions Tusker as they failed to bag maximum points, while Kenya Police FC continued with their impressive run, leaving coach Francis Baraza confident that his side can challenge for the title.

Gor Mahia had on Saturday gone top of the table after their 1-0 win over Nairobi City Stars at Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani in Nairobi, but Nzoia returned to the summit following their barren draw with AFC Leopards on Sunday at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma.

Nzoia have 28 points from 14 matches, one more than Gor who have played 12 matches.

The Millers have registered eight wins, two losses and four draws thus far.

K’Ogalo striker Benson Omala, who leads the scoring charts with 11 goals, netted the only goal as the 19 time champions claimed all three points.

Gor, who have two matches in hand, have tied on 27 points with KCB who have played 14 matches, but the former stay ahead due to their supeiroe goal difference.

K’Ogalo have also won eight matches, drawn three and lost once.

The Bankers defeated struggling Mathare United 2-1 at Kasarani to move to third, while Tusker were held to a 1-1 by Kariobnagi Sharks at Ruaraka Grounds.

The Brewers have now not won in their last three matches. They lost to Kenya Police 3-0 on January 28 and drew 0-0 with Ulinzi Stars on January 25.

Kenya Police extedned their winning streak to three matches with a 1-0 win over Bidco United at Nyayo National Stadium. Elvis Rupia netted the lone goal to take his tally to 10.

The law enforcers are fifth with 24 points and the team's coach Francis Baraza believes they can sustain a title challenge.

“There is great potential (for Kenya Police FC to win the title),” said Baraza.

“If you look at my team, it is a very good side and so I have no fear at all. The boys and I are ready for every match.”