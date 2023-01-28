FKF-PL: Nzoia reclaim top spot, Tusker humiliated

Nzoia Sugar Saturday returned to the summit of Football Kenya Federation Premier League log with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Ulinzi Stars at Ulinzi Sports Complex in Nairobi.

It was another low moment for Kenyan football after Vihiga Bullets failed to show up for their fixture against Sofapaka at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani Annex. This is the first walkover in the topflight league this season.

Tusker's struggles continued after they conceded three first half goals in the 3-0 defeat to on-form Kenya Police at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

Third-placed KCB also dropped points after playing out to a 1-1 draw with Wazito at Muhoroni in Kisumu County.

Kariobangi Sharks were held to a 1-1 draw by Bidco United in a match which was staged at Kasarani Annex from 1pm.

At Utalii Grounds, Kakamega Homeboyz thrashed Mathare United 5-1 while FC Talanta and Posta Rangers battled to a 1-1 draw at Thika Sub County Stadium.

At Ulinzi Sports Complex, midfielder Boniface Muchiri put Ulinzi Stars ahead in the 71st minute with a close range shot. However, tables turned when the sugar millers got a penalty in the 81st minute which was converted by midfielder Boniface Munyendo.

Teen forward Emmanuel Esekon won the game for Nzoia in the 87th minute via a header from Hassan Beja’s cross.

Nzoia Sugar now lead the log on 27 points from 13 matches, three ahead of Tusker who have a game in hand.

“We piled pressure on them despite conceding and that was a good fighting mentality. Now our focus is not to drop points but remain on top. I’m happy with the boys because they are playing good football,” said Nzoia Sugar coach Salim Babu.

At Kasarani, Elvis Rupia’s hat-trick inspired Kenya Police past Tusker who have been blowing hot and cold in recent matches.

The former AFC Leopards man was a constant menace for Tusker defenders, notably Charles Momanyi who had an afternoon to forget.

"We have lost but that is football. Police were the better team and generally we didn't play well today. We had minimal chances and our defence was also in shambles," said Tusker coach Robert Matano.

In Muhoroni, Kennedy Owino’s first half goal was canceled out by Cliff Oruko in the second half. KCB are third on 24 points having played 13 games.

Against Mathare United, Michael Isabwa bagged a hat-trick while Moses Shumah was also on target twice for coach John Baraza’s charges.

Levin Odhiambo scored the consolation goal for the 2008 league champions.

Striker Cavin Odongo scored for Posta Rangers while Danson Kago struck in the 90th minute to level matters for FC Talanta in Thika.

Kevin Musamali's late penalty rescued a point for Sharks after Alex Juma had put Bidco United ahead at Kasarani Annex.

Saturday results

Posta Rangers 1 FC Talanta 1

Mathare United 1 Kakamega Homeboyz 5

Kariobangi Sharks 1 Bidco United 1

Sofapaka 2 Vihiga Bullets 0 *walkover

Wazito 1 KCB 1

Sunday fixtures

Bandari v Nairobi City Stars (Mbaraki, 3pm)