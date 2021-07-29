FKF-PL: Low key 'Mashemeji' Derby as title race intesifies

AFC Leopards striker Elvis Rupia (left) vies for the ball with Gor Mahia defender Charles Momany during their FKF Betway Cup final match at Nyayo Stadium on July 4, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
  • The Big Cats have also been blowing hot and cold, conceding five goals in their last two matches. They lost 3-2 to Western Stima, before a late dramatic 2-2 draw against Nzoia Sugar last weekend.
  • "I can't say we are that bad, but we are not taking our moments in our matches. The last two derbies we dominated Gor, but this time we have to convert that into a win," said Leopards winger Peter Thiong'o.

A low-key 'Mashemeji' Derby pitting arch-rivals Gor Mahia against AFC Leopards highlights this weekend's Football Kenya Federation Premier League matches.

