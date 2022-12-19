FKF-PL: Leopards coach Aussems confident of resurgence

AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems is optimistic that he side will bounce back from their 1-0 loss to Posta Rangers in their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Nyayo National Stadium.

As Ingwe licked their wounds, it was a nice weekend for Kakamega Homeboyz and Nzoia Sugar as they heaped pressure on Tusker at the top after recording vital wins against FC Talanta and Nairobi City Stars respectively.

Former champions Gor Mahia failed to narrow the gap on leaders Tusker after their 1-1 draw against Kariobangi Sharks.

Leopards conceded with seven minutes left and were left ruing the numerous scoring opportunities.

“I’m optimistic that despite this painful loss, we will rise again and win our upcoming matches. We are playing well but it will be good if we convert and take our chances in the games,” said Aussems after the match.

Despite starting the season with an impressive 2-0 win over Ulinzi Stars, Leopards lost 1-0 to Tusker before a 1-1 draw against Sofapaka. The loss to Rangers, the first in three years, means Leopards are 10th on the log with a paltry four points.

Simba wa Nairobi are yet to record a win and only have a point from their barren draw against Posta Rangers on December 11. Other teams which are yet to record wins are Sofapaka and Kenya Police.

“We hope to continue with this performance so that this season we can do well. For me the players have done well and followed my instructions in the matches we have had so far,” said Nzoia Sugar coach Salim Babu.

Nzoia Sugar and Kakamega Homeboyz are tied on 10 points, two below Tusker who were not in action last weekend.

The race for the Golden Boot is shaping up well after Gor Mahia’s Benson Omala and Nzoia Sugar’s Boniface Munyendo scored to reach three goals.