FKF-PL: Leaders Tusker face stern Nzoia Sugar test at Sudi

The race for the Football Kenya Federation Premier League title looks like a two horse race between leaders Tusker and second-placed Gor Mahia and this weekend's action will see both sides hunt for crucial points against tricky opponents.

Tusker, who lead the log on 54 points from 25 matches, will Saturday visit Nzoia Sugar's fortress Sudi Stadium where the millers are unbeaten this season.

Gor, who are a point behind Tusker, battle Kenya Police the same day at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

While Nzoia Sugar are third on the log on 48 points from 25 matches, Kenya Police are fifth with 43 points but have a game in hand.

AFC Leopards will play their first home game under closed doors when they host fourth-placed KCB at Kasarani on Sunday. KCB have the same points as Nzoia Sugar but have an inferior goal difference.

Leopards will miss the 12th man in the next four home matches after FKF imposed a ban on their fans due to crowd trouble in their last league game against Kakamega Homeboyz at Bukhungu Stadium.

The Big Cats were also fined Sh500,000 by the federation and docked six points for the chaos which led to the abandonment of the contest in the 34th minute when Homeboyz were leading by a solitary goal.

Eight matches are on the cards across different venues in the country on Saturday with only one game scheduled for Sunday.

Tusker face an uphill task against Nzoia Sugar at Sudi with their last two encounters having ended in draws. Coach Robert Matano conceded that Nzoia Sugar will not be pushovers.

“Nzoia is a strong team and we have to be at our best. We understand the task ahead of us and our focus is getting a clean sheet. As champions we are ready for them and will see how we can control that game,” said Matano, 59.

Nzoia Sugar coach Salim Babu said he is expecting a tough match but vowed to guard their unbeaten record at home.

“Unbeaten record will not only continue but we also have to garner maximum points because that will take us closer to the two teams which are ahead of us. It is too early to rule out Nzoia Sugar from the title race,” said Babu.

Tusker are unbeaten in 11 matches and their last defeat was a 2-1 loss to Gor Mahia on February 8 at Kasarani.

Nzoia have also not lost in six matches and their last defeat was on March 12 when they fell 1-0 to Bandari at Mbaraki Sports Ground.

Gor Mahia will be seeking redemption when they clash with Kenya Police on Saturday after squandering a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Posta Rangers in their last match.

Gor beat Kenya Police 2-1 in the first leg and have lost only once in the past three meetings between the two sides.

All eyes will be on free-scoring Gor Mahia striker Benson Omala who has netted 23 goals this season and leads the Golden Boot race. Omala is looking to break Maurice ‘Sonyi’ Ochieng’s record of 26 goals in a season set in 1976.

Kenya Police coach Francis Baraza said he will still be without goalkeeper Patrick Matasi and Pattillah Omoto who are still sidelined with injuries.

“It is like any other game, the league cannot be won by one match since it's a marathon. With 10 matches remaining, we are still in a position to win the league title,” said Baraza.

Bandari will be without four players when they take on FC Talanta at Mbaraki on Saturday. The four are Omar Somobwana, Dennis Magige (illness), Amos Asemebeka, William Wadri (injury).

Midfielder Mohamed Abeid, popularly known as Mudiga, is back after spending six months on the sidelines due to a broken leg but he is training on his own.

Fixtures (All matches kick off at 3pm unless stated)

Saturday

Kariobangi Sharks v Nairobi City Stars (Kasarani Annex, 1pm)

Wazito v Ulinzi Stars (Muhoroni)

Vihiga Bullets v Kakamega Homeboyz (Bukhungu)

Bandari v FC Talanta (Mbaraki)

Kenya Police v Gor Mahia (Kasarani)

Nzoia Sugar v Tusker (Sudi)

Mathare United v Posta Rangers (Ruaraka)

Sofapaka v Bidco United (Kasarani 3.15pm)

Sunday