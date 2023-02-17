FKF-PL: Leaders Gor Mahia face stern Ulinzi test

Former champions Gor Mahia will on Saturday fight to stay top of Football Kenya Federation Premier League when they face Ulinzi Stars at Nyayo National Stadium.

The match kicks off at 3pm as the league enters round of 16 this weekend.

On Saturday, six matches will be played across different venues while three others are on the cards on Sunday.

Nzoia Sugar, who have been swapping top spot with Gor welcome Posta Rangers at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma as high-flying AFC Leopards host Kariobangi Sharks at Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday.

Struggling defending champions Tusker host Mathare United, who won their third match of the season after beating Kariobangi Sharks 2-1 in the Slum Derby on Thursday.

Kenya Police, who have been on a good run and are unbeaten in the last four matches, host financially crippled FC Talanta at MISC Kasarani Annex.

Gor Mahia's clash with Ulinzi comes at a time the 19-time champions are leading the log on 33 points from 14 matches with a game in hand. The soldiers are seventh on 24 points from 15 games. A win for Gor will be a timely birthday gift for the club which marks its 55th anniversary on Friday.

Nzoia Sugar, who are second on 31 points from 15 matches, can go top if Gor drop points against Ulinzi and they win.

Gor coach Jonathan McKinstry despite having a lean squad due to the Fifa transfer ban on the club has brought out the best out of his players this season.

Since arriving at the club in July last year, the Irishman has revived the clubs fortunes on the pitch and fans have since started trooping back to stadium.

If he continues with the good momentum, Gor will be better placed to reclaim the league title they lost to Tusker in the past two seasons.

Despite struggling with form last season, McKinstry is credited for the terrific form Benson Omala is currently enjoying.

The Kisumu Day Almnus is leading the top scorers chart on 15 goals and has set his sights on breaking former Gor Mahia striker Maurice Ochieng 'Sonyi' all-time record of 26 goals set in 1976 season.

Apart from Omala who has two hat-tricks to his name this season, other Gor players to watch are John 'One Champe' Ochieng and Peter Lwasa in the midfield.

Evergreen George 'Blackberry' Odhiambo is likely to trouble Ulinzi Stars with his speedy runs on the right wing as he has done in previous matches.

"We really expect a tough game against a team with an army background. They have good players, their coach is doing some good job and have players who can run for 95 minutes. It is going to be a tactical game," said McKinstry.

"We want to be on top for the rest of the season and have to fight to achieve that," he added.

Gor heads into the game having not lost to Ulinzi in the past four matches. In fact, the last time the soldiers beat K'Ogalo was on July 26 2021.

Ulinzi Stars coach Bernard Mwalala is however an astute tactician and narrowly missed out on the league title last season with Kakamega Homeboyz.

At Ulinzi Stars, Mwalala has already started nurturing talents by giving young players a chance and complimenting them with the experienced ones.

Among the youngsters who have been integrated in the team are custodian Sylvain Ricks Omondi, strikers Staphod Odhiambo and Elly Saenyi and midfielders Meshack 'Viera' Emuria and Viniden Ambetsa.

Omondi, 18, has since relegated Kenyan international goalkeeper James Saruni to the bench while the 19-year-old Odhiambo has netted four goals for the soldiers.

Striker Hillary Simiyu, who has seven goals and winger Boniface Muchiri will be the players to watch on the soldiers side.

"We have worked hard towards this fixture against Gor. The coach has told us to be clinical in our finishing and the goals will just come our way," said Simiyu.

Having gone four matches without a win, Coach Robert Matano's charges will be looking to redeem themselves against Mathare who have just started picking themselves up this season after winning their third match in the midweek tie against Sharks.

Head-to-head record gives the brewers a huge advantage over the Slum Boys. Mathare haven't beaten Tusker in the last five matches with the last win coming on December 1, 2019.

Tusker are sixth on 25 points after 14 encounters, same as AFC Leopards who have a superior goal difference and have played 15 games.

Ingwe head to the match against Sharks on a high note having thrashed FC Talanta 6-0 last time out.

Fixtures (All matches kick off at 3pm)

Saturday

Kakamega Homeboyz v Nairobi City Stars (Bukhungu)

Nzoia Sugar v Posta Rangers ( Sudi)

Wazito v Bandari (Muhoroni)

Ulinzi Stars v Gor Mahia (Nyayo)

Kenya Police v FC Talanta (Kasarani Annex)

Tusker v Mathare United (Ruaraka)

Sunday

AFC Leopards v Kariobangi Sharks (Nyayo)

Vihiga Bullets v KCB (Bukhungu)