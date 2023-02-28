FKF-PL: Leaders Gor face improving Mathare

Gor Mahia could on Wednesday go seven points clear at the top of Football Kenya Federation Premier League if they beat a resurgent Mathare United at Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani.

The other two rescheduled matches will see relegation-threatened Wazito host Kariobangi Sharks at Muhoroni Stadium in Kisumu, while FC Talanta host bottom-placed Vihiga Bullets at Kasarani Annex.

Gor lead the log on 37 points from 16 matches and have only lost once so far this season - a 1-0 loss to KCB on January 4.

Johnathan McKinstry's charges have only conceded seven goals, which is the lowest in the division.

The Slum Boys have not beaten K'Ogalo in their last eight matches. In fact the last time Gor tasted defeat against Mathare was on October 14, 2017.

Gor come into the match on the back of an impressive 2-1 win against Kenya Police last weekend at the same venue.

K'Ogalo's attack will be led by striker Benson Omala, who has16 goals to his name including two hat-tricks.

"Every game in this league is a tough one even against teams down the table. Mathare have improved and they will be playing without pressure since anything from the game will be a plus for them," McKinstry told Nation Sport.

"The matches we have played against teams at the bottom of the table have been difficult," he added.

The recent resurgence of the 2008 champions should worry K'Ogalo.

Mathare head to the match having lost only once in their last four matches.

The Slum Boys defeated Vihiga Bullets 1-0 on February 8 and ran supreme 2-1 in the Slum Derby on February 15 against Kariobangi Sharks.

They narrowly lost 2-1 to Tusker a week ago, but recovered to beat Wazito 1-0 on Saturday.

The men to watch for coach Sam Koko's side will be striker Donald Ange, who has seven goals to his account, and midfielder Daniel Otieno with four goals.

"We have prepared well to face Gor Mahia and will play our game with the focus on a positive result," said Koko.

New Wazito coach

Last weekend, Kariobangi Sharks ended a five-match winless streak by beating Sofapaka 2-0.

However, Wazito will not be an easy opponent for Sharks at their Muhoroni backyard.

Charles Odera, who was appointed new Wazito coach last week, will be in charge of his first game at home.

Both Wazito and Sharks have won once in their past five meetings, while three matches have ended in draws.

Sharks are 11th on the log on 20 points from 16 matches, while Wazito are 17th with 10 points from 15 encounters.

For FC Talanta, a win over Bullets will push them further away from the relegation zone.

FC Talanta, under the tutelage of veteran coach Ken Kenyatta, are 14th on 14 points from 16 games.

They have not won in their last four games, with their last victory coming against Wazito on February 1 at Muhoroni Stadium.

Last season, FC Talanta won the first leg 2-0, while Bullets were victorious in the reverse fixture with a 2-1 scoreline.

Wednesday's Fixtures (All kick offs at 3pm)

Wazito v Kariobangi Sharks (Muhoroni)

Mathare United v Gor Mahia (Kasarani)