FKF-PL: KCB's Derrick Otanga clinches Golden Boot

KCB forward Derrick Otanga says winning the 2021/22 Football Kenya Federation Premier Golden Boot is a dream come true and thanked his teammates for helping him achieve the feat.

Otanga finished the season with 16 goals after bagging a brace in their 3-2 win over Bidco United at Thika Sub County Stadium in their final match of the season Sunday.

He finished ahead of Kenya Police's Clifton Miheso (14 goals), who didn't see back of the net in their 1-0 triumph over Bandari at Nyayo National Stadium.

"I'm very grateful to coach Zedekiah Otieno, the KCB technical bench and my teammates for the support on and off the pitch to enable me win this prestigious award which I have been yearning for every season," said Otanga.

"It was not easy because heading to the last game, Miheso was ahead by a goal, but I also had the belief that I could win the prize. I was nervous heading to the game but things finally worked out for me and I'm very happy," said Otanga.

The 23-year-old's tally was however below last season's tally of 24 goals scored by former Kariobangi Sharks forward Eric Kapaito.

Otanga netted 12 goals in his maiden season with the bankers as KCB finished runners up behind champions Tusker.

"It was an improvement and next season I will fight to increase the tally. However, that is subject to hard work and support from my teammates. The Golden Boot will go a long way in motivating me in my football career," added the former Emusire High School student.