FKF-PL: KCB go second, AFC Leopards held

KCB on Sunday beat Vihiga Bullets 3-0 at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega to move into second spot in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL).

The Bankers are now on 33 points, one behind leaders Gor Mahia, while Nzoia are third on 32 points.

At Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, Kariobangi Sharks frustrated AFC Leopards to a barren draw, while Bidco United thumped 2009 champions Sofapaka 2-0 at Moi International Sports Centre (MISC) Kasarani Annex.

Striker Kennedy Owino put KCB ahead with his seventh strike of the season in the 15th minute, before Henry Onyango and Chris Owino scored on 78 and 90 minutes respectively to help the Bankers secure their biggest win of the season.

At Nyayo, Leopards thrilled their fans with their attractive style of play, but failed to convert their numerous opportunities, leaving them sixth with 26 points from 16 matches.

Striker Victor Omune, who scored four goals in their 6-0 rout of FC Talanta on February 9, could not extend his good form.

Sharks were forced to make a goalkeeper change after Kevin Ouru went down injured, before being stretched off. He was replaced by John Otieno.

“We really managed the tempo of the game for 90 minutes, unfortunately we were not able to score. We simply lacked efficiency,” said Leopards coach Patrick Aussems, adding that he was impressed with Sharks' display.

Sharks’ coach William Muluya was satisfied with the draw.

“For me a point is OK as much as we would have won the game in the first half with the chances that my boys had. We are in against Sofapaka (on Saturday) and the draw is something to build on in that match,” said Muluya.

Sharks, who have now failed to win in their last five matches, are placed 13th with 17 points.

At Kasarani Annex, Peter Nzuki and Samuel Ndungu scored in either half to help Bidco United secure the three points.